Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Freedom Hair’ Movie To Premiere At Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival Freedom hair will get a first look at the film festival, with its theatrical release beginning Aug. 30.









MPI Original Films’ Freedom Hair, an independent movie directed by Dianne Houston, will premiere at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival on Aug. 2.

As for its debut, the film festival will host attendees for a first look on its opening day. In its pre-selection, Freedom Hair, detailing the life of Melony Armstrong, was deemed one of the five best films of the year.

Freedom Hair is a testimony to a mother’s strength and dedication to create a life of her own. The movie details the life of Armstrong, a woman who took on the Mississippi government to establish professional hair braiding in the state. While working at a domestic violence shelter, she launched her own natural hair braiding business so that she and others could become financially empowered.

While depicting Armstrong’s struggles with a cosmetology cartel and the state of Mississippi, the film also touches on social issues prevalent today. The film stars UK actress Simona Brown, known for her role in Netflix’s Behind Her Eyes, alongside Jeremie Harris and Sophia Bush in supporting roles. The real-life Armstrong will serve as a producer.

As for its writer-director, Houston’s previous works include City of Angels, Soul Food, and Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland. Her first feature, the 1995 short film Tuesday Morning Ride, made her the first and only African American woman to earn an Academy Award nomination for any directing category. Her depiction of Armstrong’s story further reflects the achievement of Black women.

Armstrong’s perseverance also led her to create the first licensed braiding salon in Mississippi. Moreover, her story inspires Black women entrepreneurs to develop new avenues for their dreams.

“I feel like a way of passage for people, not only to be able to wear their hair natural and loced and feel good about it but (… also) enter into this industry and open a similar business,” said Armstrong in a 2020 interview with the Daily Journal. “I hope my legacy would be that I pursued what was in my heart, I persisted.

Freedom Hair will have its theatrical run starting Aug. 30. Film distributor Vertical will release the feature nationwide.

RELATED CONTENT: Will Smith Discusses The Power Of Films In Saudi Arabia