News by Kandiss Edwards Georgia Woman Bagged For Embezzling $500K From Local Business, Police Looking for Second Suspect Dunwoody (GA) Police Department is still searching for Nicole Allen, who allegedly helped embezzle $500,000 from a local business.







Police in Dunwoody are searching for Nicole Allen, who is accused of helping a former employee embezzle nearly $500,000 from a local Georgia business over a two-year period.

According to an April 29 report from Rough Draft Atlanta, Felicia Kelley was arrested and charged with “computer forgery” and “theft by deception” after allegedly manipulating payroll and vendor payments while employed by the unnamed business. An arrest warrant has also been issued for Allen, who investigators say was a co-conspirator

Police say the embezzlement occurred in Georgia between May 2022 and August 2024. The scheme came to light in December 2024, when company leadership noticed irregularities in their financial records and launched an internal audit. The audit revealed approximately $500,000 in unauthorized transactions.

Kelley, who was responsible for managing payroll and paying company vendors, allegedly created altered spreadsheets that appeared legitimate while diverting company funds for personal use. According to police, Allen assisted Kelley in covering up the discrepancies.

The business, which has not been publicly named by authorities, reported the findings to Dunwoody police, prompting a criminal investigation. Detectives say they identified both women as key suspects through a review of financial documents, emails, and internal systems.

As of May 22, Kelley has been taken into custody, while Allen remains at large. Law enforcement is urging anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts to contact the Dunwoody Police Department.

Neither suspect has made a public statement, and no trial dates have been announced. It is also not yet clear whether additional charges or further arrests are expected in the case.

This remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information about Nicole Allen’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Robert Ehlbeck at 678-382-6925 or Robert.Ehlbeck@dunwoodyga.gov.

RELATED CONTENT: Pro Soccer Player Hides As Loved Ones Kidnapped Amid Increasing Crime In Ecuador, Family Safely Returned