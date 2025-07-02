News by Sharelle B. McNair Anti-DEI Rhetoric And Federal Budget Cuts Put Emmett Till Monuments At Risk Thanks to former President Joe Biden, monuments of Till and Mobley-Till were installed in 2023 at three sites with significant relevance.







National park conservancy groups are calling out the Trump administration for attempting to have national monuments of the likes of Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, removed due to anti-DEI policies, CBS News reports.

While there are 138 national monuments across the U.S., budget cuts at the hands of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are threatening to eliminate the budget for National Park Service (NPS) by roughly $1 billion, putting the monuments of Emmett Till, whose brutal killing was a pivotal event of the Civil Rights movement, at risk. “We are seeing this effort to erase and reverse history and historic preservation,” said historian and Senior Director of Cultural Resources and Government Affairs for the National Parks Conservation Association Alan Spears.

“This is turning quickly into a dream deferred.”

Till’s story still resonates as an important moment in American civil rights history. The 14-year-old Chicago native was visiting cousins in Mississippi in 1955 when he was kidnapped and brutally lynched by a mob of white men after Carolyn Bryant, a white woman, falsely accused him of whistling at her. Thanks to former President Joe Biden, monuments were installed in 2023 at three sites of significant historical relevance.

The first one is located at Graball Landing along the Tallahatchie River in Mississippi, where Till’s body was found. The second is at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse, where his killers, who confessed to the crime, were acquitted by an all-white jury. The third can be found at the Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Chicago, where Till’s funeral was held after Mobley-Till insisted on having an open-casket procession to see what the men did to him.

Spears and fellow advocates have worked diligently to expand on the monuments, but that work may be eliminated due to the Trump administration’s DEI policies. “Let’s make sure it doesn’t happen to anybody else’s son ever again,” Spears said.

In a June 2025 legal opinion released by the Department of Justice, it was revealed that the president can downsize national monuments for the first time since the 1930s, adding to another attack on DEI. According to The Independent, other sites at risk of being removed include California’s Chuckwalla and Sattitla Highlands national monuments and the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni-Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument in Arizona.

Former National Park Service Director Chuck Sams, who left his role in early 2025, labeled the possibility of Emmett Till and Mobley-Till monuments being removed as “very sad and egregious.” “People don’t like to look at their past when it shows a negative light of who we are, and I can understand that nobody likes to look at their own personal past that may have a negative light, but we also know that in order to learn from our own history, we also have to learn from our past mistakes,” Sams said.

“And we, as Americans, have never been actually scared to do so, and I don’t think we should be now. We look at our past, and we know that from our past mistakes that we have become stronger.”

However, the White House seemingly defended having the ability to shut down the sites, claiming it is part of Trump’s “promise” to “‘drill, baby, drill’ and restore American energy dominance.” Accordeing to The Independent, Anne Kelly, a White House spokesperson said in a statement: “Under President Trump’s leadership, [Interior] Secretary [Doug] Burgum is keeping our parks ready for peak season, ensuring they are in pristine condition for visitors, and restoring truth and sanity to depictions of American history in line with the president’s executive order.”

RELATED CONTENT: NOLA Artist Constructs Large Wooden Quilt With Debris From Emmett Till’s Chicago Home