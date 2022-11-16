Empire Star Bryshere Gray Arrested for Probation Violation Following Domestic Dispute

Empire actor Bryshere Gray was arrested for a probation violation stemming from a domestic dispute in Maricopa, Arizona, according to TMZ.

Gray was arrested last week after he was accused of pulling a woman’s hair and throwing a box of food at her during an argument. The woman called the police, and the actor was taken into custody because he failed to notify his probation officer about the incident. Gray also failed to notify his probation officer about another domestic incident in October. A judge signed his warrant, and he was arrested.

The woman reportedly told the police that she had been dating the actor, and in addition to pulling her hair and throwing things, Gray also yelled at her on several occasions.

“His behavior was escalating and she was concerned for her safety,” said the police.

Gray was on probation after pleading guilty in 2021 to aggravated assault following a July 2020 domestic dispute. The actor was accused of strangling his wife, Candice Jimdar, on July 12, 2020, in Goodyear, Arizona.

Jimdar reportedly flagged down officers from the Goodyear Police Department after calling 911 at the Circle K gas station near McDowell Road and Pebble Creek Parkway. Jimdar told the police her husband had assaulted her. A standoff lasted into the next day after the actor refused to exit the home and SWAT arrived on the scene. Gray finally surrendered the next morning around 7:00 a.m. and was taken to the Maricopa County Jail, where he was charged with aggravated assault, assault, and disorderly conduct.

According to his neighbor, Jim Richards, a police officer informed him that Gray had beaten his wife.

“I spoke to a cop who said ‘yeah a husband beat up his wife pretty bad.'”

Gray was sentenced to 10 days in the Maricopa County Jail. The actor also received three years of probation and was ordered not to consume alcohol during his probation. Gray was also ordered to enter a treatment program for domestic violence offenders.