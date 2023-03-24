Empire State of Mind! Alicia Keys Releases NYC-Inspired Collection With Moncler

Alicia Keys and the luxury Italian brand Moncler have teamed up for a new fashion collection that pays tribute to the singer’s New York City roots.

The Big Apple is the inspiration behind the Moncler X Alicia Keys collection that launched on Wednesday, Women’s Wear daily reports. Released exclusively on Net-a-porter and available in select Moncler boutiques and its online shop, the collection includes baggy tracksuits, nylon bucket hats, and cropped halter tops all influenced by Keys’ upbringing in ’90s NYC.

The Grammy award-winning singer has a strong connection with Moncler that dates back to her presence at many of its fashion shows; she also narrate the brand’s Milan Fashion Week presentation in 2021. Keys has also made good use of Moncler’s signature bubble coats since her childhood.

“Moncler and me go way back to when I was a little kid during those New York winters,” Keys said.

“A Moncler was something you could see, but not quite reach yet. That high vision of excellence to strive for. This collection is like fulfilling that childhood wish on an epic scale.”

Moncler describes the pieces as “a hotbed of hope, pre-millennial anticipation, and colorful street style.” With Keys’ own aesthetic incorporated into the designs, the collection features gender-neutral and androgynous wearables that emote “confidence and unabashed sensuality.”

Keys’ lyrics from her and Jay-Z’s 2009 NYC anthem, “Empire State of Mind,” are emblazoned across the collection’s signature hoodies which reads, “WHERE DREAMS ARE MADE OF.”

The decorated singer/songwriter recalls how in-demand Moncler coats were in NYC back in the day.

“When I was a kid growing up in New York, if you could have any coat or jacket, Moncler was the big one to get,” Keys told Vogue.

“Not only do their pieces keep you warm, they look super fresh, are made beautifully, and feel really good to wear.”

The collection was unveiled during London Fashion Week at Moncler’s The Art of Genius event. Photographer Ibrahem Hasan captured the campaign imagery, a city skyline that pays homage to the city that never sleeps.

The team of models works as poets, musicians, actresses, and singer-songwriters in real life, which helped represent the city’s artistic roots that Keys aimed to incorporate into the designs.