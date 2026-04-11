Technology by Kandiss Edwards Employees Are Leaning On AI To Handle Light Weight Tasks By automating routine inquiries or scheduling, companies can maintain output with smaller teams.







The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) is fundamentally altering menial tasks in the American workplace.

Analysis conducted by Ipsos and Epoch AI suggests the technology is more likely to transform job descriptions than to eliminate entire professions. The comprehensive study examines the integration of automated systems into the labor market. It indicates that while AI can perform specific duties, it often lacks the complex reasoning and social intelligence required for complete roles. Researchers found that approximately 25% of work tasks across various industries could eventually be handled by automated tools. However, this does not translate to a 25% reduction in the workforce. Instead, the data suggests a shift in which employees will use AI to handle repetitive or data-intensive tasks, allowing them to focus on high-level decision-making.

The impact of this technology varies significantly by sector. White-collar professions, particularly those involving administrative support, legal research, and financial analysis, face the highest exposure to automation. In these fields, AI can draft documents, review contracts, and process large datasets faster than humans. Conversely, manual labor and service-oriented roles—such as construction, healthcare, and maintenance—remain largely shielded from current AI capabilities due to the physical dexterity and real-world navigation these jobs require.

Economists note that the current technological transition mirrors previous industrial shifts. While certain tasks become obsolete, new roles emerge to manage, refine, and oversee the automated systems. The demand for “AI literacy” is rising, as companies seek workers who can effectively prompt and verify the output of generative tools. This evolution suggests that the future of employment will depend on a worker’s ability to collaborate with digital systems rather than compete against them.

While AI boosts productivity for corporations, it could lead to wage stagnation for entry-level positions where tasks are easily automated. To mitigate these risks, educational institutions are being urged to update curricula to emphasize uniquely human skills, such as critical thinking, ethics, and interpersonal communication.

Businesses are investing heavily in AI to combat labor shortages and rising operational costs. By automating routine inquiries or scheduling, companies can maintain output with smaller teams. Yet, the human element remains vital for maintaining quality control and fostering client relationships.

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