EMPWRD AI Platform Connects Marginalized Groups With Equity-Driven Tools

EMPWRD, an innovative AI-powered platform by Create Labs Ventures, is taking inclusive technology to the next level, connecting users with equity-driven tools leveraged through trusted datasets.

Built upon a community-driven foundation, EMPWRD aims to connect marginalized communities, brands, and its everyday users to tailored resources such as legal aid, mental health support, LGBTQ+ rights, and more. “At EMPWRD, we’re not trying to be everything for everyone,” EMPWRD Founder Abran Maldonado said in a press release. “We’re building a platform with and for the communities who’ve been sidelined for too long—Black and Brown folks, LGBTQ+ users, immigrants, people with disabilities.”

Maldonado, an Afro-Latino technologist and co-founder of Create Labs Ventures, is dedicated to launching innovative projects that will reshape generative AI and digital human design and advance inclusive AI practices for educational and social impact.

EMPWRD’s chatbot framework utilizes LGBTQ+ best practices from Queerly and incorporates information from the American Civil Liberties Union’s “Know Your Rights” database to provide users with resources and materials on constitutional rights and legal protections. Inclusive datasets by TONL and contributions from creators of Black, Indigenous, Latinx, disabled, and immigrant communities create the intricate details of real communities.

“We want to make sure AI works for us, not against us,” said Maldonado. With previous studies that revealed AI’s frequent misinterpretations of language, tone, an appearance of marginalized groups, “EMPWRD arrives at a critical moment,” the press release stated. “As AI technology becomes increasingly embedded in decision-making systems—hiring platforms, predictive policing, credit scoring—so too do the biases of its training data.”

The platform’s key capabilities include a Community-Trained Chatbot to offer real-time guidance on workplace bias, police encounters, housing discrimination, mental health, LGBTQ+ rights, and more; a Bias Detection Tool to analyze resumes, grant proposals and legal documents for issues before submission; an Inclusive Image Generator which creates AI-generated images that reflect diversity; and Tailored Resource Network to connect users with organizations equipped to provide support, pro bono legal advice, mental health care and DEI consultations.

EMPWRD launched in June, in line with Pride Month and Juneteenth. The AI platform partners with LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, HBCU innovation labs, and social impact organizations. Throughout the year, the platform will unveil new collaborations and community “data drops” from historically underrepresented groups.

