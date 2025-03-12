Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Former En-Vogue Singer Dawn Robinson Reveals She’s Homeless And Living In Her Car Former En Vogue singer Dawn Robinson opens up about her struggles and reveals she has been living in her car.







Singer Dawn Robinson, formerly of the R&B group En Vogue, has revealed that she has been homeless for the past three years.

The Grammy-nominated singer shared a March 12 video from inside her car, where she’s been residing in recent years. Robinson starts the video by revealing where she’s been living, then lets out a deep sigh of relief after finally making the admission.

“You guys, for the past three… almost three years, I have been living in my car. I said it. Oh my God. It’s out,” she shares in the video captured by The Neighborhood Talk.

The former Lucy Pearl member explained how she had been living with her parents in Las Vegas for five years before things went sour with her mother.

“I love my mom, but she became very angry, and a lot of her anger she was taking out on me,” Robinson explained. “And I was her target all the time, and I was like, ‘I can’t deal with this. Like I respect her too much. Let me get out of here.'”

After moving out of her parents’ house, Robinson initially lived in her car. Her co-manager at the time persuaded her to move to Los Angeles, promising to cover her apartment rent. However, she claims he never followed through, instead paying for her to stay in a hotel while also covering his own rent for months.

Eventually, that arrangement came to an end, and Robinson, who had once toured the world as the lead singer for En Vogue in the early ’90s and later with Lucy Pearl, found herself facing difficult times. After sharing her story, many fans reached out with messages of support and well wishes.

“To everybody, please understand that the music business is meant to make the labels rich, not the artist,” one person wrote.

“Omg. Lord, I pray this video reaches someone to bless her situation,” added someone else.

Robinson is a founding member of En Vogue, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. After initially leaving En Vogue, she joined Lucy Pearl and released their self-titled debut album in 2000, which went platinum worldwide and produced hit singles like “Dance Tonight” and “Don’t Mess with My Man.”

Robinson rejoined and left En Vogue several times in the early 2000s following her Lucy Pearl stint, ultimately departing for good in 2010 due to poor management and lack of compensation. Throughout her career, Robinson has sold over 11 million records as a member of En Vogue, Lucy Pearl, and as a solo artist.

Her work with En Vogue earned her numerous accolades, including two American Music Awards, a Billboard Music Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards, four Soul Train Music Awards, and eight Grammy nominations. The group was last seen performing without Robinson during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

En Vogue at the NBA All Star Game! They were one of my favorite groups growing up. pic.twitter.com/k6uWr9w5UR — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) February 17, 2025

