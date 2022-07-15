Enance Your Playstation Experience with Playstation Plus Essential

Long gone are the days of video game systems existing as just a vehicle that allows access to a physical copy of games. Online access to titles, movies and music, along with the ability the play games against fellow gamers around the world have made consoles like Sony’s PlayStation more popular than ever.

PlayStation Plus has long been a leader in the online gaming marketplace, as evidenced by the numerous awards it’s received. For a limited time, you can purchase a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus Essential for just $59. Without this deal, subscriptions to the service cost $9.99 per month. It’s compatible with PS3, PS4, and PS5 consoles.

As a subscriber to PlayStation Plus Essential, you’re granted access to hundreds of games each month, and you’ll have the ability to play online multiplayer against friends and opponents around the globe. New games for the PS4 and PS5 are added each month, as well. The PlayStation Plus Collection, which is exclusive to PS5, allows gamers to relive some of the greatest PS4 games or experience them for the first time.

As a PlayStation Plus Essential subscriber, you’ll have access to exclusive content such as special skins, cosmetics, free-to-play games, and much more. Cloud storage also comes as a feature. PS4 and PS5 users can save up to 100GB of game data to the cloud, allowing them to pick up where they left off on another console.

Share Play is another feature that allows you to take your gaming to the next level. With it, gamers can start sessions with friends and play multiplayer games together, just as they would if they were playing on the same TV.

Furthermore, exclusive access ensures you’ll be the first to know about exclusive deals on select games, add-ons, pre-orders, and more from the PS Store.

Fewer services provide as much bang for their buck as this offering from Sony and PlayStation. Take your game to another level as a subscriber to PlayStation Plus Essential. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.