BE Global by Kandiss Edwards Meet The Black English Woman Who Takes A 4-Hour Commute To Secure Her Bag Mom in England is going to extremes to secure the bag.







Ruth Ajala, a Black woman in England, spends nine hours commuting round-trip twice a week to grow her career.

The content creator, known as @theruthaj on TikTok, documents her journey. She struggled to find jobs in Portsmouth, her hometown on the outskirts of London. After searching for information governance officer positions nearby without success, she expanded her search and landed a role in London, requiring a four-hour commute each way.

The 31-year-old mother of one shares her 4:30 a.m. wake-up routine on TikTok, capturing her long days of travel.

In one post, she explained her schedule, writing, “They said apply for jobs everywhere. Twice a week…What is your own commute like? 5:15 a.m.-8:55 a.m. in the morning, 4:20 p.m.-7:50 p.m. in the evening #londoncommute #commuterlife #commute.”

Ajala’s story highlights the challenges many Black professionals in the UK face when securing career opportunities. The Office for National Statistics reports that Black workers experience an unemployment rate nearly double that of white workers.

In 2023, the unemployment rate for individuals from minority ethnic backgrounds was 8%, compared to 3.3% for those from a white ethnic background, the House of Commons Library reported. Black employees are also more likely to hold lower-paid roles and face barriers to senior positions.

Many commenters expressed disbelief over her commute. One urged her to move closer, writing, “The Lord knows I would break down after a week; please just move to London.”

Ajala responded, “My husband has been doing this for more than a year . . . the level of respect I have for that man right now… I’ve just been asking him How? How?”

Despite the challenges, including missing out on daily routines with her child, Ajala remains committed. She and her husband are determined to build a healthy, stable life for their 22-month-old.

RELATED CONTENT: A Federal Ghetto: Employees Describe Work Conditions After Return To Office Mandate