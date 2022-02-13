Enjoy A Vast Amount Of Cloud Storage With G Cloud Mobile

These days, it seems like our entire lives are stored on our personal devices.

Making calls are just one of the many things people’s smartphones today can do. They also serve as notepads, text communications devices, photo hubs, and many other functions that we’ve come to rely upon.

All that is well and good until we run out of memory and are forced to start deleting sentimental and important things from our phones.

Leave memory in the past with G Cloud Mobile Backup 100GB Plan. For a limited time, a three-year subscription is available for the low price of $15.29 with the coupon code VDAY2022. That’s a savings of 89% from its MSRP ($71).

More than five million people have downloaded G Cloud Mobile Backup.

With fully accessible storage, migrate your call logs, your contacts, your messages, or any media to an Android or Apple device. Backup multiple devices with just a single G Cloud account.

Rest assured knowing you have superior security with Amazon AWS cloud with military-grade 256 AES encryption. If you somehow find yourself without access to the G Cloud app, you can access all your content and account from a web browser.

G Cloud Mobile Backup is truly an all-in-one program. You can share, view, play, and listen to all of your data directly from the cloud.

G Cloud Mobile Backup has received rave reviews. It currently is rated 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store, and TechRadar has given it a 4-star rating. Active updates are included with your purchase of a three-year subscription, and the software can be accessed on mobile devices or desktop computers.

Smartphones have changed the way people not only communicate with each other, but they’ve allowed a whole new medium to consume and save information. Ensure you don’t miss out on any by purchasing access to this cloud storage.

Prices subject to change.