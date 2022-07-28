Enjoy End-To-End Encryption and Cutting-Edge Protocols with this VPN

Now that there are more and more people recognizing the importance of digital privacy, the VPN space is increasingly becoming a crowded field. But the truth is these days, most websites and apps are making an extra effort to encrypt their traffic (see the lock logo next to the link on your address bar?), make hiding from your ISPs, and in turn, VPNs, less necessary. The key word here, of course, is most, as there are still sites you may visit that can take a peek into your online activity.

It’s also worth noting that a VPN can prove to be useful when you’re connected to a public network, or if you’re in a place where your digital footprint is closely monitored, like your school or office. Subscribing to a VPN is still worth it, but you have to be mindful of services that tend to over-promise. One service that may be worthy of your trust is ClearVPN, which boasts a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Trustpilot. For a limited time, you can grab a 1-year subscription for 80 percent off.

ClearVPN prides itself as one of the first VPN services to offer a personalized approach to security and privacy. Focused on meeting your online needs, it packs a slick design, crystal clear and secure online interactions, improved privacy and anonymity features, and dynamic flow technology. In terms of privacy, it keeps your data safe with AES-256 encryption and cutting-edge protocols, including a strict no-logging policy. This means that they minimize the data collected from users, so they can’t sell them or have them stolen, or worse, give them to the government.

This VPN service also lets you “geo-shift,” or unblock a specific website or piece of content only available overseas. It’s also compatible with iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows, and ensures that you have the fastest connection possible. You can connect up to 6 devices per account, too, so your entire tech collection can benefit from the service.

Usually retailing for $155, you can grab a 1-year subscription to ClearVPN for only $29.99.

Prices subject to change.