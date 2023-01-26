Popular TikToker Randy Gonzalez of ‘Enkyboys’ Loses Battle with Cancer, Passes Away at 35

According to TMZ, Randy Gonzalez, one-half viral TikTok duo the Enkyboys, passed away after losing his battle with colon cancer. He was 35 years old. A close family source revealed that he passed away on Wednesday at a hospice.

The TikTok star had disclosed last April that he had been diagnosed with cancer six months prior. He expressed to his fans that the prognosis gave him approximately two to three years to live. He added that with chemotherapy treatment, it could extend his life expectancy to five more years.

The world came to know him through his interactions on social media with his young son, Brice. One of their most popular posts was of Brice acting as David Ruffin of The Temptations, which became a fan-favorite skit.

Through their posts, they brought awareness to colon cancer.

Brice secured a role in George Lopez‘s new sitcom Lopez vs Lopez on NBC. He plays the grandson of Lopez’s character, Chance. The comedian acknowledged the death of Gonzalez in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"My sincerest condolences to Brice and the entire Gonzalez family. The love and the bond Randy had for his son and his family was undeniable, you can see it in every video. He will be missed, but never forgotten. My heart goes out to the entire family. Dios te bendiga 🙏🏽🕊" The New York Post reported that a GoFundMe page had raised over $200,000 to help with Gonzalez's medical expenses. "This fundraiser is to help me to pay for my treatment at MD Anderson and to bring awareness for Colon Cancer to all young men who are not familiar with it," he wrote at the time. "For all who may not know it runs in their family or for those who may have mutated it like myself!" Last month he told his TikTok followers that he was feeling good but the chemotherapy therapy had to be changed because it "was not working right now." He also expressed the reason for the lack of videos due to his being sick. #enkyboy #enkyboysfamily ♬ original sound – Enkyboy @enkyboys A little update on the family!🙌🏽❤️ #enkyboys

Gonzalez leaves behind his wife, Kimberly, and three children, son Brice and daughters, Lauran and Aubree.