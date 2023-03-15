Enough Is Enough: President Biden Announces Executive Order Boosting Background Checks With Gun Sales

President Joe Biden is taking a stand on gun background checks.

According to NPR, Biden announced an executive order this week that will potentially boost the number of background checks that are supposed to take place before the purchase of a gun. The announcement was made while Biden visited Monterey Park, California, which made headlines after a mass shooting killed 11 people during Lunar New Year celebrations in January.

To date, there has been more than 100 mass shootings in 2023.

“We remember and mourn today, but I’m here with you today to act,” Biden said. “It’s just common sense to check whether someone is a felon, a domestic abuser before they buy a gun.” According to USA Today, federal law requires individuals in the gun selling industry to be federally licensed, requiring background checks of buyers. Under the order, Attorney General Merrick Garland will use his discretion guaranteeing gun sellers who “willfully violate the law” and others simply unaware of background requirements become compliant.

People who sell guns, ranging from small collections to internet sales, may not know background checks are required. Just last summer, Congress passed new gun safety legislation for the first time in almost 30 years, which redefines who is considered a gun dealer.

Biden has been under tons of pressure to address gun violence, given the growing amount of mass shootings, however, due to a Republican-controlled House proposals to reissue a ban on assault weapons have fallen on deaf ears.

The work still needs to be done as Biden is calling on members of his cabinet to collaborate with law enforcement, health care providers and educators to promote safe ways to prevent shootings.

“We need to provide more mental health support for grief and trauma, and more financial assistance if a family loses the sole breadwinner, or when a small business shuts down due to a lengthy shooting investigation,” Biden said.

Safety measures including passing red-flag laws and encouraging the safe storage of weapons will be issued under this order.