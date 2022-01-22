Enpass Remembers Your Passwords And Sensitive Information So You Don’t Have To

With so much of our lives tied to the internet, it takes skill to remember passwords when we’re required to enter them for access. Whether it’s for your bank account, your Amazon Prime, or your favorite television subscription service, passwords are required to access each platform. Unless you’ve been blessed with a superior memory, chances are, you’ve forgotten your password more than once.

Enpass seeks to make your life easier. This password manager service is available for a limited-time price of $29.99, a savings of 62% from its MSRP ($79).

Stop forgetting your passwords for good; Enpass remembers your passwords so you don’t have to. And when you can’t think of any more to use, it is capable of generating random yet strong passwords. None of your data is stored on Enpass’ servers, so you can rest assured knowing it won’t easily be compromised by hackers. Additionally, Enpass provides robust security features and will alert you about website breaches that could affect you.

Enpass doesn’t just save passwords and provide security updates. The software allows you to save all of your log-in information, credit cards, bank accounts, licenses, files, documents, or any additional information you want to keep secure.

This innovative tool is compatible with mobile and desktop devices and also comes with cloud synching via iCloud, Dropbox, WebDAV, Google Drive, OneBox and Box. With multiple vaults, you can separate your data into different categories to make filing it away easier.

G2 gives Enpass a rating of 4.6 stars, and it carries a 9.1-star rating by VPN Pro. “With the amount of information users can store in their vaults, Enpass could be called a life manager rather than a password manager. From login credentials to clothing sizes, everything can be stored in Enpass,” writes a verified purchaser.

If you’re tired of frequently forgetting your passwords and other sensitive information, Enpass is just what you’ve been looking for. Purchase a lifetime subscription to Enpass Password Manager for $29.99.

Prices subject to change.