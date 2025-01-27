Enrollment Begins For American Cancer Society’s Voices Of Black Women Study

The American Cancer Society wants Black women to speak out and change the future of cancer, starting enrollment for its Voices of Black Women Study.

ACS has encouraged Black women across the United States to participate in the groundbreaking study. According to its website, the program’s goal is to “understand the lived experiences of Black women residing in the United States and how these experiences may impact the development of cancer and other diseases.”

Study participants will complete an online health and life history survey, providing updates twice a year. The hour-long surveys and biannual follow-ups will help uncover how one’s lived experience can lead to cancer.

ACS hopes to enroll more than 100,000 Black participants. Its eligibility requirements include biologically female or women-identifying people between the ages of 25 and 55. These women cannot have any prior diagnosis of cancer except for basal or squamous skin types.

The study has emerged as one of the largest ever conducted for Black women. It intends to continue for years, procuring comprehensive data that can lead to more effective care for Black women. However, the lofty endeavor also acknowledges the historical mistreatment of Black people, especially women, in medicine. Despite this, they hope to address and soothe all concerns participants have about joining.

“The VOICES team recognizes that there is a history of Black women’s bodies being exploited to advance medical knowledge, yet Black women have received the fewest benefits compared to their male and White counterparts,” detailed the study. “Given this legacy of injustice, you may hesitate to become involved in this study. It is important that we hear and address your concerns about research, treat you with respect, and demonstrate cultural humility.”

Moreover, at a time of rampant DEI cutbacks, the American Cancer Society has emphasized its commitment to DEI principles as it begins this study.

Its website adds, “Through a commitment to the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion (or DEI), the American Cancer Society aims to form fruitful partnerships with and amplify the voices of Black communities across the country.”

The study also made clear that it differs from a clinical trial or experiment. It has no intention to ask participants to take any medications. Despite no compensation being available at this time due to its size, VOICES has assured that this work will benefit Black women and their culturally inclusive medical treatment for generations to come.

More information on eligibility and participation lies on its website.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Coils To Locs’ Creates Diverse Medical Wigs For Black Women