by Black Enterprise
June 25, 2026
June 25, 1773: The Holbrook Petition
The hypocrisy of slavery was expose
The Massachusetts legislature formed a committee to review a freedom petition by Felix Holbrook and other enslaved Americans. By using the colonists’ own revolutionary rhetoric to expose the hypocrisy of slavery, the petition marked the first time an American governing body formally met to consider systemic emancipation.
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