by Black Enterprise

June 25, 2026

June 25, 1773: The Holbrook Petition

The hypocrisy of slavery was expose

The Massachusetts legislature formed a committee to review a freedom petition by Felix Holbrook and other enslaved Americans. By using the colonists’ own revolutionary rhetoric to expose the hypocrisy of slavery, the petition marked the first time an American governing body formally met to consider systemic emancipation.

RELATED CONTENT: The Forgotten Story Of How Freed African Americans Helped Create Memorial Day

×