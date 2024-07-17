How One Entrepreneur Is Taking The Craft Beer Industry By Storm And Serving Up Excellence

Black-owned breweries are undeniably rare within the U.S. brewing industry — but that is slowly changing with craft beer brewers like Christina Thomas.

In its 2024 State of Black Brewers report, the National Black Brewers Association (NB2A) noted that of the 9,761 total breweries in the country, less than 1% (approximately 86) are Black-owned and a mere 12 of those operate their own production facilities. Ironically, this dismal state of affairs also represents a tremendous entrepreneurial opportunity for would-be craft Black Brewers and existing ones interested in scaling their enterprises. Craft breweries operate independently and create beers using traditional ingredients in small batches.

BLACK ENTERPRISE sat down with Christina Thomas, founder of Brown Girl’s Brew, an emerging Black women-owned craft beer company that has carved out an unmatched industry niche. With a strong business foundation as a financial analyst and a business degree from Rutgers University, she brings a unique blend of financial acumen and entrepreneurial spirit to the craft beer industry.

Growing up as the youngest of eight siblings in a family of ten on the South Side of Chicago, Thomas was immersed in a vibrant community that taught her resilience and the importance of staying true to one’s roots. Her mother’s home bakery was a significant inspiration for her brand, instilling a passion for crafting exceptional products that bring people together. Inspired by her mother’s dedication and love for her craft, she strives to create brews that embody the same warmth and authenticity, bringing people together, just as her mother’s baked goods did. By translating these cherished memories and recipes into craft beer flavors, she aims to create a unique drinking experience that not only tantalizes the taste buds, but also honors the culinary traditions that have shaped her passion for brewing.

Although a native of the Windy City, her time in New York has deeply influenced her approach to business and life, turning Thomas into a true New Yorker at heart.

BE: What inspired you to start Brown Girl’s Brew?

CT: Brown Girl’s Brew was born from my passion for craft beer and the frustration of not finding a pastry-inspired beer that was free of excessive additives and sugars. Also, my desire for financial independence and control over my destiny played a significant role. As a double minority, I knew I had to create my own space, where I could build my own table in an industry that has historically lacked representation and still does. I aim to fill this gap, champion inclusivity not just in brewing, but in the wine and spirits industry worldwide. Moreover, Brown Girl’s Brew is my way of taking control of my life, achieving financial freedom, providing viable resources to my community, and building a business that embodies my values and aspirations. Each sip of Brown Girl’s Brew reflects our family’s commitment to quality, creativity, and a heartfelt connection to our heritage.

What was the greatest challenge you faced in developing your enterprise?

Without question, navigating the complex landscape of the beer industry has been my greatest challenge. Creating my craft beer brand has truly been a gift and a curse. On one hand, it has been deeply rewarding to bring my vision to life. On the other, it’s been frustrating to see articles about transformations in the spirits industry that completely ignore beer. Additionally, dealing with royalty disputes with our initial brewing partners, who eventually filed for bankruptcy, was a major challenge. Ensuring fair compensation for our intellectual property and recipe rights was crucial. This experience taught me invaluable lessons in compliance and negotiations. I now know that determination and resilience are non-negotiable in my overall business approach. Despite these challenges, I’ve managed to find workarounds and stay true to my vision for Brown Girl’s Brew.

How did you come up with the flavor profiles for Brown Girl’s Brew?

The flavor profiles for Brown Girl’s Brew are deeply rooted in my family’s culinary heritage. Growing up, I worked alongside four of my eight siblings in my mother’s home bakery, where we learned the art of creating delicious cakes that brought joy to our community. Drawing inspiration from these cherished experiences, each beer flavor was meticulously crafted to evoke nostalgic moments and the comforting aromas of those homemade treats.

For example, our German Chocolate Stout pays homage to our mother’s famous cake, infusing rich baker’s chocolate and toasted coconut flavors into a robust stout base. This combination creates a decadent yet balanced beer that captures the essence of a beloved dessert enjoyed around our family table. Similarly, our Lemon Pound Cake Lager channels the bright zest and sweet undertones of her lemon pound cake. This lager harmoniously blends citrus notes with a crisp, smooth finish, reminiscent of a delightful dessert savored during gatherings with loved ones.

This wine and spirits industry can be perceived as a crowded marketplace. Who is your target audience?

Initially, I thought my target audience would be beer enthusiasts and connoisseurs who appreciate unique and flavorful beer experiences. However, I’ve since discovered that my true audience also includes newcomers to craft beer who may not have a deep understanding of its history. This includes food pairing enthusiasts, local and community supporters, as well as diverse and inclusive audiences. Our recent national account with Total Wine & More, the country’s largest independent retailer of fine wine, expands our reach exponentially and invites new stakeholders to the table. By targeting these diverse segments, I can more effectively share our unique flavors and cultural inspirations, as well as develop appropriate engagement strategies that define Brown Girl’s Brew at the highest levels.

What’s the next big goal for BGB?

Quite simply to revolutionize the craft beer industry by launching the first nationwide beer subscription service exclusively featuring brews created by women of color. We aim to spotlight the diversity and talent in the craft beer community while providing unique and high-quality beverages to beer enthusiasts across the country. This ambitious project will not only elevate our brand, but also create a platform for other women brewers to thrive and innovate. And that’s not all — we’re diving into the digital frontier with a Web 3 design that will transform how our community connects and interacts with our brand. Stay tuned for more exciting details. We’re breaking barriers and setting new standards — one exceptional beer at a time.

Any advice for budding craft beer entrepreneurs?

Remember that brewing is more than just crafting liquid gold — it’s about understanding and leveraging the entire ecosystem that supports it. From suppliers of raw materials like hops and malt to distributors, retailers, and even marketing and branding specialists, every aspect plays a critical role in your success. Build strong relationships across the industry, and recognize the importance of collaboration and mutual support. Embrace innovation and stay humble and coachable. No matter how much knowledge you have, there is always more to learn. Mentoring and networking are crucial — it’s not just about who you know, but also who knows you, as you strive to position your brand for sustainable growth in this dynamic industry.

Where will BGB be during the rest of the year — so people can pop out?

Our schedule changes daily, so the very best way to stay tuned is via our social media platforms like Instagram (@browngirlsbrew), TikTok (@browngirlsbrew), Spill, and X (@browngirlsbrew). Stay connected on all our social media for “save the dates” and updates on upcoming events featuring Brown Girl’s Brew (#BrownGirlsBrew). We have some exciting new partnerships and plans lined up, including two highly anticipated events: Black Girls in Media on Aug. 24 in NYC and the Black Owned Wine & Spirits (BOWS) Fest in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 5. These events are not to be missed, as we showcase our unique craft beers inspired by cultural traditions. Follow us closely to be part of these vibrant celebrations and discover the flavors of Brown Girl’s Brew!

