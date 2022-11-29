Entrepreneur to Host Holiday Shopping Experience In NYC Featuring 40 Black Women-Owned Brands

What better way to set off your holiday shopping than in NYC?

She Did That., a multi-media and engagement marketing company founded by Renae Bluitt, will host its annual Holiday Bazaar Saturday, December 3. The all-day shopping experience will feature more than 40 Black women-owned brands from across the country at The Mezzanine in New York City from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Bluitt, the creator and executive producer of the She Did That. documentary and podcast, launched the platform making Black women entrepreneurs the focal point of the company.

“All of the work I do, from the documentary to the podcast, and live events goes back to one primary goal, which is to tell our stories and build a healthy ecosystem for the women entrepreneurs in our community,” Bluitt said. “We’re entering year six for the Holiday Bazaar and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built. Everyone who supports this event is intentional about where they’re investing their hard-earned dollars and wants to see these businesses thrive.”

The annual Holiday Bazaar provides Black women-owned brands the opportunity to launch, amplify, and scale their businesses during the holiday season.

The holiday market, presented in partnership with Cadillac, provides resources that the brands can value beyond the event.

“Consumers want to see how brands show up and support – it’s integral to building businesses and community,” said Juanita Slappy, head of multicultural marketing at Cadillac. “On the heels of our branded content efforts and as a longtime supporter of Renae’s vision, it’s an honor to drive impact with her. The She Did That. Holiday Bazaar aligns with our mission to champion big dreams and bold ambitions.”

Attendees can expect to find a variety of products, including apparel, candles, CBD products, beauty, and literature. Food and beverages will be served by The Taco Mami’s, a Brooklyn-based, street style taco bar paying homage to Afro-Americans. Guests can also grab some champagne from B. Stuyvesant Champagne or sample wine with Texas-based brand, The Guilty Grape.

Shoppers will enjoy musical vibes from a soundtrack curated by DJ Ty Alexander.

For tickets and additional event details, visit shedidthatholidaynyc.eventbrite.com