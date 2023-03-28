Entrepreneurs Make History, Launch First Ever Black Woman-Owned HR Platform

Meet Delmar Johnson and Shayna Atkins, two African American women who are the founders of ExpandHR, the first ever Black woman-owned, user-friendly Human Resources platform. The two entrepreneurs have combined their professional experiences as business owners to change how entrepreneurs hire their next employees while staying compliant in their businesses.

Delmar is a seasoned Gen X HR Expert with over 25 years of experience as a consultant to Fortune 50 companies and small businesses, and Shayna is a Millennial Product Manager and Agile Coach who runs a consulting firm specializing in teaching agile methodologies to Fortune 500 clients.

Although the founders come from different generations, they were inspired by their mutual inside view of the pain points as small business owners. This solution provides a centralized platform that drives culture from day one; helping to shift wealth in underserved communities.

The app allows entrepreneurs to expedite the onboarding process for their new employees and contractors. It also provides opportunities for human resources consulting as well as a budget-friendly payroll management system.

“A lot of small businesses feel overwhelmed, don’t know where to start, feel stuck on how to hire new people or are not clear on what the next move is in the phase or stage of your business,” says Delmar. “ExpandHR allows businesses to become structured to take their business to the next level.”

“During our soft launch, beta testers from different industries tested our product to prepare for our live launch in March 2023. We are excited about the direction we are going with our platform,” says Shayna.

“According to the most recent available Census data, there are more than two million Black-owned businesses in America. Of course, we would like for our product to serve all small business owners universally, but as African-American women launching a new application in human relations and technology, serving small business owners that look like us and understand the unique struggles we face is an added bonus,” says Delmar.

The two entrepreneurs are expecting a full launch during Women’s History Month, to observe and celebrate the vital role of women in tech and to demonstrate their values of being people-centered, innovative, and champions of growth.

To learn more about ExpandHR, visit their official website at ExpandHR.co

This news first appeared on blackbusiness.com