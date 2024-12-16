News by Sharelle Burt Donald Trump Says He Will Consider Pardoning NYC Eric Adams In Federal Indictment Probe Are we shocked here?







President-elect Donald Trump announced he will “consider” adding NYC’s Mayor Eric Adams to his list of those he’s considering issuing pardons to, Fox 5 NY reports.

During a press conference from Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida, Trump was asked if he would think about pardoning Adams, to which he responded, “Yeah, I would.” Trump did, however, admit that he isn’t fully familiar with the charges the mayor is facing.

The troubled mayor was hit with federal corruption charges in September 2024, along with several members of his administration who are under investigation in a growing list of probes. Adams, who is seeking re-election in 2025, has been accused of accepting flight upgrades and other luxury travel accommodations valued at $100,000. There are also pending allegations of illegal campaign contributions from a Turkish official and other foreign leaders seeking to influence the politician.

Since being indicted, Adams has maintained his innocence, although several officials have resigned amid their homes being raided and phones and other electronic devices being confiscated. “My fellow New Yorkers, it is now my belief that the federal government intends to charge me with crimes. If so, these charges will be entirely false, based on lies,” he said on Sept. 25.

Trump’s pardon announcement comes after the four-time indicted President-elect once openly commented on Adam’s legal issues, comparing them to his. “I just want to be nice because I know what it’s like to be persecuted by the DOJ for speaking out against open borders,” Trump said during a dinner appearance in October 2024.

“We were persecuted, Eric. I was persecuted, and so were you, Eric.”

Trump reiterated those past remarks during the press conference where he answered questions surrounding concerns over mysterious drone activities, the assassination of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO, and more, after announcing Japanese-owned company SoftBank Group plans to invest $100 billion in U.S. projects over the next four years. “I think that he was treated pretty unfairly…I’d have to see it because I don’t know the facts,” he said, according to PIX 11.

“When he essentially went against what was happening with the migrants coming in, and he made some pretty strong statements… I said, ‘You know what, he’ll be indicted soon.’”

Adams‘ bribery trial date was set for April 21, 2025, by federal Manhattan Judge Dale Ho, approximately two months before the Democratic primary in June for the Big Apple’s 2025 mayoral election. Ho suggested he thinks “it’s important for the public to have an answer.”

