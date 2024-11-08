News by Sharelle Burt NYC Mayor To End Migrant Voucher Program After Vowing To Work With The Trump Administration That was fast....







New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the end of the migrant voucher program after a phone call with President-elect Donald Trump 48 hours after his victory.

The city-funded program, which provided prepaid debit cards for migrant families staying in city-funded hotels to buy their own food, caused controversy among city and conservative leaders.

BREAKING: NYC Mayor Eric Adams announces end to program that gave debit cards to illegal immigrants less than 48 hours after Donald Trump’s victory



pic.twitter.com/c7g9YeB4vM — America (@america) November 8, 2024

Adams, who is dealing with federal indictment charges, briefly discussed his thoughts on how Trump’s presidency may affect his case during a press conference on Nov. 7. Dodging the question, the mayor said his “job is to fight on behalf of New Yorkers” and to “defend this city.” “All of us want to be safe, and that is something that we push for,” Adams said, continuing to add his slogan regarding NYC being the “safest big city in America,” according to Politico.

While discussing how Adams and the Trump administration can collaborate on issues surrounding city infrastructure and affordability, the mayor declined to say if he spoke with Trump about immigration and the president-elect’s announcements surrounding mass deportations. He also failed to mention if he congratulated the indicted businessman on winning the White House or who he is considering for the role of U.S. attorney in light of Adams’ upcoming federal bribery trial.

The conversation started after Adams adamantly refused to criticize the Republican presidential nominee during the campaign trail, something that confused Democratic allies but put him in Trump’s good graces. In return, Trump labeled Adams’ criminal troubles as politically motivated. “I just want to be nice because I know what it’s like to be persecuted by the DOJ for speaking out against open borders,” Trump said during a dinner weeks before Election Day.

“We were persecuted, Eric. I was persecuted, and so were you.”

Before the press conference ended, Adams addressed some concerns from experts at the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene about removing fluoride from the water supply. The mayor vowed to make a final decision based on the team’s suggested advice.

The discussion of removing fluoride has gone viral since failed presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he would advise “all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water.” Trump has openly shared Kennedy’s consideration as a cabinet member in the new Trump-Vance administration.

