Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton After Snub, Eric B. & Rakim Congratulates 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees 'Congratulations to the diverse group of artists inducted into the Rock Hall this year. Seeing Tribe and Mary on the list besides Cher, Ozzy, Kool and the Gang and all of the other icons shows how inclusive the institution has become.'









With more hip-hop artists finally receiving recognition for their contributions to music, including the inclusion of A Tribe Called Quest’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, Eric B. and Rakim have given their blessings and look forward to their turn in the hopefully near future.

According to TMZ, after missing out on being inducted for a second time after two separate nominations, the first in 2012 and for this year’s class, the duo applauded the diversity of the inductees. The DJ and emcee team also acknowledged fellow peers, A Tribe Called Quest and Mary J. Blige, for being included in this year’s ceremony.

In a statement to the media outlet, Eric B & Rakim said, “Congratulations to the diverse group of artists inducted into the Rock Hall this year. Seeing Tribe and Mary on the list besides Cher, Ozzy, Kool and the Gang, and all of the other icons show how inclusive the institution has become.”

With an expected inclusion in the future, they also wrote, “Keep voting… we’ll join you soon!”

A Tribe Called Quest will join 11 other hip-hop artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Last year’s inductee, Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliot, as well as JAY-Z, LL COOL J, Eminem, The Notorious B.I.G., Grandmaster Flash and the Furious 5, Run DMC, Tupac, N.W.A., Public Enemy, and the Beastie Boys.

This year’s honorees are: In the Performer Category: A Tribe Called Quest, Mary J. Blige, Kool & The Gang, Dave Matthews Band, Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, and Ozzy Osbourne.

For Musical Excellence: Dionne Warwick, Norman Whitfield, Jimmy Buffet and MC5.

For Musical Influence: Big Mama Thornton, Alexis Korner, and John Mayall

The Ahmet Ertegun Award: Suzanne de Passe

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced that this year’s induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 19, at its home in Cleveland, Ohio, and will be televised on Disney+ and ABC.