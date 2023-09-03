Erica Mena Fired From LHHA After Calling Co-Star A Monkey

Reality TV star Erica Mena has been released from “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” after using a racial slur against one of her fellow cast members. Her termination was announced on the franchise’s Instagram page.

“The Love and Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our Community. Working hand in hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of this season. Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,” the post read.



The incident appeared on the most recent episode of the popular show during which Mena got into a heated argument with her co-star and former friend Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton and who was born in Jamaica. Things exploded after Spice, who often wears blue hair and is of a darker hue than Mena, implied that Erica’s oldest son doesn’t like his mother.

Mena, who has said she identifies as an Afro-Latina, responded by flipping a table and calling the dancehall artist a “blue monkey.”

Mena also said her nemesis “should have died” referring to a Spice’s recent health scare after undergoing an undisclosed medical procedure.

After being escorted out of the restaurant by security, Mena repeated the slur and proceeded to make monkey sounds.

“Love and Hip-Hop” fans took to social media to weigh in on the incident. While some fans came to the former video vixen’s defense, many expressed their disdain for Mena’s use of the racial epithet.

“Erica Mena was racist for calling Spice a monkey. Period. Someone pissing you off doesn’t make you resort to racist slurs unless you already felt that way. She told us how she really felt,” X user Earnest Owens, wrote.

Mena, a mother of three, was arrested on August 25 after an altercation with security guards at an Atlanta lounge. According to WSBTV, police were called to the establishment after receiving reports about “unruly” patrons. They broke up a fight involving Mena, another LHHA co-star Bambi, whose real name is Addie Richardson, and rapper Zellswag (Rodney Shaw). All three were charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Mena was also charged with simple battery.

There is no word on whether the arrest also had any bearing on Mena being released from the show.

