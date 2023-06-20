Erika Hart Gets A Gaggle Of White Folks To Pay Reparations For Juneteenth

This Juneteenth, justice educator Ericka Hart has some choice words for white and non Black people of color on what they can do to support Black people on this federal holiday. Her solution? Reparations on demand.

Making this a moment to financially uplift Black people, businesses, and the overall community, Hart reminded her followers of who this day is really for,

“You have the day off, job, a house, material needs because of our labor. We don’t need no google doodle, pay up! If you don’t have the day off, YOU STILL benefit from the institution of slavery and subsequent disenfranchisement and genocide of Black people. PAY UP!”

While the government won’t officially give what Hart considers “long overdue to the descendants of chattel slavery,” she believes Juneteenth has the potential to be “the greatest mutual aid opportunity to date.”

Urging non Black people to support monetarily by giving“ paid time off check to a Black person,” she also encouraged Black people to post their information in the comments.

In her caption, the content creator detailed three ways Juneteenth can be a call to action to grant Black people the financial backing they were once promised.

First, by petitioning to their state governments, and supporting the Black people who are currently advocating for the official establishment of reparations.

She then encouraged the continuous support and validation of Black reparations activists that understand no additional reason is needed for Black people to receive financial compensation. To finish her list, she emphasized that no state legislation without “individual compensation” would suffice, as funding is crucial to holistic reparations for Black people. She notes that the U.S. can fund foreign war efforts with ease, and thus can break the bank to pay the very people who “were forced to build the entire economic infrastructure of this country.”

To sum up her detailed caption, she encouraged all white people, as well as people of color who want to support, to repost while keeping their contributions private, with constant pressure on state legislators for what is rightfully owed.

Juneteenth, she reminded, is honoring the strength and determination of Black people through their history,

“Our ancestors free themselves through rebellion, revolt, escape, maroonage, armed resistance, spiritual work and warfare, over the course of 400 plus years.”

Even as the notion of freedom changes, the resilience of this plight remains.

