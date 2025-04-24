Former TSU Defensive Player Eriq George Joins Father Eddie At Bowling Green University

Deion Sanders isn’t the only football head coach to have his son play for him; Bowling Green head coach Eddie George will also coach his son, Eriq George.

According to The Nashville Tennessean, defensive player Eriq George will be lining up for his father after entering the transfer portal on March 19. Eddie recently left Tennessee State University to become the 21st head football coach for the Falcons in March. Eriq followed in the footsteps of the Sanders family when Deion left Jackson State University to become the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. His two sons, Sheduer and Shilo, who played for him at JSU, joined their father shortly after.

The Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year took over a losing program at TSU that averaged just over three wins per year in the previous four seasons before he came on board to lead the team. The 2023 and 2024 seasons were the team’s first consecutive winning seasons since 2016-17. Eddie’s leadership propelled the team to a regular season record of 9-3. That was the best record for the program since 2013, leading the team to a conference title, the first one in 25 years.

Eriq, who played for TSU the past two seasons, was vital in bringing the winning formula to the school. He was the school’s fifth-leading tackler with 52 total tackles this past season. He also had 12 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. While playing for his father, he had 77 total tackles, 18 for loss, and eight sacks a game.

In March, Eddie announced that he had brought some of the TSU coaches who were on staff with hi: Joe Bowden (linebackers), Josh Crawford (running backs), Brandon Fisher (associate head coach/defensive coordinator), Richard McNutt (secondary), Travis Partridge (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks) and Clyde Simmons (defensive line).