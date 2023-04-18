So Nostalgic! Erykah Badu Announces 2023 ‘Unfollow Me’ Tour With Yasiin Bey

The prolific R&B soul queen Erykah Badu is set to hit the road for a North American tour, and she’s bringing renowned rapper Yasiin Bey along for the ride.

On Monday, Badu’s “Unfollow Me” tour was unveiled ahead of its June kickoff, Pitchfork reported. The 25-city tour starts and ends in Badu’s home state of Texas, with the first show slated for June 11 in San Antonio and the last day scheduled for Sunday, July 23 in the singer’s hometown of Dallas.

Other dates include stops in Arizona, California, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, and more. The “Unfollow Me” tour follows Badu’s “The Digging Crystals in Badubotron Tour” she hosted last summer, as reported by Hypebeast.

But the 2023 tour was short with only seven shows. In fact, the “Next Lifetime” singer hasn’t hit the road for a full-fledged tour since 2018, per Yahoo. Badu and Bey’s fans should expect “more extraordinary guests,” according to the tour announcement.

Erykah Badu × Yasiin Bey(Mos Def) have announced a 20 city summer tour🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zmZlbvrRmC — madlib fan acct (@TheRealAntonioA) April 17, 2023

Badu is also set to perform at London’s All Points East festival in August, alongside Stormzy, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Jungle.

Presale tickets are already underway, with the general sale set to begin on Thursday, April 20. Check out the full tour dates below.

06-11 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

06-13 Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

06-15 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

06-16 Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra Arena

06-17 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

06-20 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

06-21 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

06-23 Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

06-26 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

06-28 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

06-30 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

07-01 Chicago, IL – United Center

07-02 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

07-07 Boston, MA – TD Garden

07-08 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

07-09 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

07-11 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

07-12 Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

07-13 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

07-15 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07-16 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

07-18 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

07-19 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

07-21 Memphis, TN – FedExForum

07-23 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center