So Nostalgic! Erykah Badu Announces 2023 ‘Unfollow Me’ Tour With Yasiin Bey

The prolific R&B soul queen Erykah Badu is set to hit the road for a North American tour, and she’s bringing renowned rapper Yasiin Bey along for the ride.
On Monday, Badu’s “Unfollow Me” tour was unveiled ahead of its June kickoff, Pitchfork reported. The 25-city tour starts and ends in Badu’s home state of Texas, with the first show slated for June 11 in San Antonio and the last day scheduled for Sunday, July 23 in the singer’s hometown of Dallas.
Other dates include stops in Arizona, California, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, and more. The “Unfollow Me” tour follows Badu’s “The Digging Crystals in Badubotron Tour” she hosted last summer, as reported by Hypebeast.
But the 2023 tour was short with only seven shows. In fact, the “Next Lifetime” singer hasn’t hit the road for a full-fledged tour since 2018, per Yahoo. Badu and Bey’s fans should expect “more extraordinary guests,” according to the tour announcement.
Erykah Badu × Yasiin Bey(Mos Def) have announced a 20 city summer tour🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zmZlbvrRmC
— madlib fan acct (@TheRealAntonioA) April 17, 2023
Badu is also set to perform at London’s All Points East festival in August, alongside Stormzy, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Jungle.
Presale tickets are already underway, with the general sale set to begin on Thursday, April 20. Check out the full tour dates below.
06-11 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
06-13 Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
06-15 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
06-16 Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra Arena
06-17 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
06-20 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
06-21 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
06-23 Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
06-26 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
06-28 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
06-30 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
07-01 Chicago, IL – United Center
07-02 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
07-07 Boston, MA – TD Garden
07-08 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
07-09 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
07-11 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
07-12 Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena
07-13 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
07-15 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
07-16 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
07-18 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
07-19 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC
07-21 Memphis, TN – FedExForum
07-23 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center