Erykah Badu Sold Out 1,000 Boxes of Incense After Akademics Rift

Singer Erykah Badu did not go looking for smoke, but she got it when her incense sold out following a heated rift with podcaster Akademics. The viral spat caused her product to be on fire—so hot, her stock went poof, up in smoke.

The ethereal artist sold all 1,000 boxes of her limited supply incense, Badu P***y, just hours after announcing the product went live on her website Badu World Market, HipHop DX reported. The “Window Seat” singer posted on her Twitter account at 6:11 p.m.: “Badu P***y Just went live! Limited supply. http://baduworldmarket.com.”

Two hours later, the artist said the incense had sold out. She captioned the second post, “Y’all quick !!! Lol SOLD OUT 1000 boxes.”

The popular incense appeared in the photo with wrapping showing a cartoon mouse wearing a gold chain that says, “Livingston.” The name on the chain is Akademiks’ government name. Badu dropped the product after the Off the Record podcast host made disrespectful comments about her during a Rumble stream Tuesday, Aug. 8, Love B Scott reported. The product’s description on Badu World Market said, “In honor of the biggest p*ssy in our culture, we’re introducing this limited edition premium incense — cause he deserves it!” HipHop DX reported.



The podcast host said in a tirade, “Erykah Badu, let me tell you this: you keep my name out your mouth too. Listen, that little Everyday Struggle s**t, that was another era, my n***a.”

The podcast host continued, “I never f****d with Erykah Badu after she was tryna come on my show and be funny. B***h, I don’t f**k with you after that.”

Badu said she was sensitive about her art, but apparently, her words hit a soft spot for Akademiks some years ago. The platform reported Badu said in an episode of Everyday Struggle in 2017 that Akademiks reminded her of Jerry the Mouse from the cartoon Tom and Jerry.

Badu’s words seemed to have replayed over and over Akademiks’ mind for years until he saw an opportune time to respond—some six years later.

RELATED CONTENT: Did Erykah Badu Shade Beyoncé For Biting Her Style With Renaissance Tour Outfit?