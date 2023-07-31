Did Erykah Badu Shade Beyoncé For Biting Her Style With Renaissance Tour Outfit?

One of Beyoncé’s outfits during her recent Renaissance tour stop looked slightly familiar to another music icon, Ms. Badu herself.

Erykah Badu hopped on Instagram to comment on an outfit Queen Bey wore at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, TMZ reports. Beyoncé sported a bedazzled jersey dress with a larger-than-life hat, something Badu is known for wearing. “I’m flattered,” she wrote in the comment section under the post. She continued to post the picture on her IG story with “Hmmm” written on the bottom.

She continued with another post of her wearing a similarly styled hat with the caption, “I guess I’m everybody’s stylist.”

Members of the Beyhive jumped to their Queen’s defense in the comments, stinging Badu with some pushback. “You know she’s been wearing this hat since the Formation tour. So technically……,” one fan wrote. Another credited super producer, Pharrell, as being the originator of the big hat club. “Nah it’s a Pharrell original… he was doing it long before Erykah,” they said.

There is room at the table for artists to wear similar hats as both Beyoncé and the “Window Seat” singer are credited for being pioneers in the industry for their music and wardrobe style. Beyoncés oldest daughter, Blue, rocked the same outfit as her superstar mom while she shared the stage with her.

Badu has been making headlines on her “Unfollow Me” tour with supporting act Yasiin Bey, formally known as Mos Def. She’s been giving flowers and recognition to several of today’s hottest artists during her tour stops, including rappers Trinidad James and Lil’ Baby and Teyana Taylor, who is working on production for Lil’ Baby’s sold-out shows. But most recently, her attention is on They Cloned Tyrone star John Boyega, who she defined as her crush at her Atlanta show, calling him to join her on stage.