Brooklyn Brewery Launches Limited Edition Notorious B.I.G. Lager

With practically everyone celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Brooklyn Brewery is releasing a limited edition Brooklyn Lager that will feature Brooklyn’s own rap great, The Notorious B.I.G.

“We are thrilled to bring this collaboration together in celebration of fifty years of hip-hop,” said Karlie Bainbridge, vice president of marketing for Brooklyn Brewery, in a press release. “We are also excited to team up with notable music journal Wax Poetics, along with Brooklyn-based establishments Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts and leading arts and media institution BRIC for a series of events that pay homage to Biggie’s extraordinary cultural impact.”

The artwork for the limited edition will be displayed on all packaging and sizes starting this month. There will be a special capsule collection of limited edition apparel and accessories available for purchase on August 4, 2023, online and in the Brooklyn Brewery Tasting Room. You can view the collection here.

For those in the New York City area, there are scheduled events in August and September 2023 featuring Brooklyn recording artist Masta Ace and music producer Easy Mo Bee. Admission is free when guests RSVP at WaxPoetics.com/BIG; entry will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Brooklyn Brewery will also give away beers and surprise giveaways at each event.

Events include an August 17 conversation (followed by a dance party) between Easy Mo Bee and Wax Poetics Magazine’s Editor-At-Large Andrew “Monk-One” Mason “to reflect on the early ’90s New York City milieu that gave birth to this musical phenomenon.”

The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, was only 26 years old when he was killed in a drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997, after he left a party in Los Angeles. His murder remains unsolved. His impact in hip-hop is unquestioned.

For more detailed info on the Notorious B.I.G. x Brooklyn Lager Limited Edition, visit https://brooklynbrewery.com/notoriousbig.