ESPN's Jay Harris Gives Health Update On Prostate Cancer Diagnosis, 'It's All Good'







ESPN SportsCenter anchor Jay Harris is “all good” after removing his prostate amid his cancer battle.

Harris, 60, shared a video update on social media on June 23, reassuring fans that he’s doing well after surgery, thanks to his cancer not spreading beyond his prostate.

“My doctor said the surgery went really well,” Harris said. “So well, in fact, that the cancer that was in my prostate stayed there. It didn’t spread to any surrounding areas. So when he took the prostate out, he took that with it. So it’s all good.

He also expressed his eagerness to return to work after his full recovery.

“There are other details that I won’t bore you with, but the main thing is, we’re all good. And [I’m] looking forward to July 12, getting back to ‘SportsCenter,’ getting back to work,” Harris added.

The update comes weeks after Harris first revealed his cancer diagnosis in a June 5 appearance on Good Morning America. At the time, Harris shared how “optimistic” his doctor was about his condition, which he later revealed in an essay for ESPN Front Row that he learned about “over a month ago.”

Harris was open about his family history with cancer, revealing that his father once beat prostate cancer.

“It’s jarring news for sure, yet unfortunately, it’s not unexpected, given my family history and demographic,” Harris wrote. “Prostate cancer disproportionately affects Black men. My dad had a bout with prostate cancer, which he won.”

He has now become an advocate for routine checkups and testing, which helps with early detection.

“I’m 60. It’s something I’ve always been cognizant of, and my doctor and I talk about it every annual visit,” Harris shared. “And I’m sharing it all with my 26-year-old son. Maybe I’m oversharing at times — lol — but he needs to know.”

Research shows that Black men are at a significantly higher risk of prostate cancer than men of other races. They’re more likely to be diagnosed, often at later stages, and face a higher mortality rate. Researchers emphasize the need to close this gap through greater awareness, earlier and more inclusive screening, and equitable access to high-quality treatment.

