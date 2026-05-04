News by Kandiss Edwards Calls Begin For Essence Festival To Exit New Orleans Amid Supreme Court Decision Online figure Damian Wheeler and Baltimore’s Mayor Brandon Scott seem in agreement that the festival should relocate to a state that "respects Black voices."







In the wake of the controversial U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding Louisiana’s congressional districts, a few online spectators are calling for the Essence Festival of Culture to leave New Orleans.

The Essence Festival, often referred to as “the party with a purpose,” is the largest annual cultural gathering in the United States. Essence Fest serves as a massive economic engine for New Orleans and the state of Louisiana. Activists argue that the festival’s presence provides significant tax revenue and global prestige to a state government that they claim is actively working to disenfranchise Black voters.

Online figure Damian Wheeler and Baltimore’s Mayor Brandon Scott seem in agreement that the festival should relocate to a state that “respects Black voices.”

In a post on X, Mayor Scott appealed to Essence.

“The 92% told me ya’ll should be looking for a new home because them folk down there are doing what they do – being racist…Wakanda is ready!”

@MayorBMScott the #CIAA and Essence Festival in the same City would be crazy work for Baltimore, @MayorBMScott @GovWesMoore make it happen…. pic.twitter.com/LciZ2nuDSr — Darron Wheeler Entertainment (@DWheelerEnt) May 2, 2026

The Supreme Court recently intervened in a longstanding legal battle over the state’s redistricting. A lower court’s order that would have required Louisiana to include a second Black-majority district for the 2024 elections has been nullified. The move allows the state to proceed with a map that critics argue dilutes the voting power of Black residents, sparking immediate outrage and a push for economic boycotts.

New Orleans city officials and local business owners would suffer over the loss of the festival. Essence brings hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city each July, generating an estimated economic impact of over $300 million, according to Essence’s Impact Analysis. While the city itself remains a Democratic stronghold, the state-level redistricting decisions have placed the festival in the middle of a tug-of-war between cultural celebration and political strategy.

As of early May 2026, Essence Ventures has not officially announced plans to move the festival.

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