NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: A view of the venue during 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESSENCE) News by Selena Hill Essence Festival Will Not Return To New Orleans In 2027 After more than three decades in NOLA, the annual festival is moving on to a new city







The Essence Festival of Culture will not return to New Orleans next year, ending a decades-long relationship between the city and one of the nation’s largest celebrations of Black culture and Black women.

Sundial Media Group, which owns Essence magazine and the Essence Festival of Culture, confirmed the decision on Tuesday, following months of unsuccessful negotiations with New Orleans officials over a new multiyear agreement. The company’s previous seven-year contract expired after the 2026 festival.

In a statement, Sundial said it had repeatedly sought a long-term commitment from city officials but could not secure an agreement.

“For several months, we have sought a multiyear agreement to secure the festival’s future and have repeatedly asked to meet with the city on the record multiple times, yet city officials have not responded,” the company said, according to Fox 8 News.

The company also suggested that the festival needed a new environment to support its continued growth.

“The largest Black festival of its kind has to be where it can grow, where it is valued, and where it serves the people who make it what it is,” Sundial said. “We need a partner that is committed to that growth and to the people it serves.”

Essence Festival has generated an estimated $300 million in economic impact for New Orleans, according to festival organizers and tourism officials. Hotels, restaurants, transportation providers, entertainment venues, and local entrepreneurs have benefited from the annual influx of visitors during Fourth of July weekend. However, disagreements over public funding and vendor payments contributed to the breakdown in negotiations. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack previously urged city officials to reevaluate the approximately $750,000 in annual public funding the festival receives. Sundial also reportedly sought $10 million to $12 million in incentives from city and state officials to address rising costs.

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno has acknowledged that unresolved vendor payment concerns were among the city’s major sticking points.

“One of the major issues that we had was the fact that we still had vendors not paid again for this year,” Moreno said. She added that future festival agreements must ensure local vendors receive payment.

She added that the city plans to develop a new Black cultural celebration for the 2027 Fourth of July weekend, emphasizing national entertainers, local musicians, and Black-owned businesses.

“We have so much local talent here in New Orleans,” Moreno said, adding that she wants the event to create more opportunities for emerging artists and local entrepreneurs.

She also envisions programming that extends beyond traditional festival venues and activates businesses and neighborhoods throughout the city.

Essence’s next destination remains unannounced. Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore, Nashville, and New York have reportedly expressed interest in hosting the festival, creating an opportunity for another city to capture its tourism dollars and cultural influence.

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