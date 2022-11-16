Estranged Husband Arrested for Allegedly Killing Black Wife Inside Their Florida Home

Officials have announced the arrest of a 36-year-old man who is believed to have killed his wife inside their Florida residence.

Jose Luis Pacheco was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office detailed in a press release.

Authorities said a missing person alert was issued for Dulcio on Saturday, Nov. 12. She had last been seen at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 at her home in Central Broward.

The lead investigation began with the help of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit before eventually being turned over to the BSO Homicide Unit to look further into Dulcio’s disappearance.

“During their investigation, detectives met with Pacheco, who stated he had not seen or heard from Dulcio in a couple of days and that they were in the process of getting a divorce,” BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis stated in the release.

“Through investigative methods, a search warrant was obtained for the couple’s home and shared vehicle.”

Officials said that obtained evidence in the couple’s home suggested Dulcio had been murdered and that her body had been transported in the couple’s shared vehicle and disposed of in an unknown location.

Relatives of Dulcio told CBS News that the couple was going through a troubled divorce.

“When I noticed she did not answer the phone or respond back to my wellness check message…something wasn’t sitting well with me,” her sister Seminta Dulcio told CBS station WFOR-TV.

The family told the outlet they truly were not prepared for the possibility that Mimose Dulcio was dead.

Pacheco is currently being held in police custody on a Miami-Dade County warrant without bond as he awaits his transfer to Broward County.

Anyone with information surrounding unusual activities involving the suspect’s 2018 white Dodge Charger is asked to contact the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.