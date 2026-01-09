Ethiopia Habtemariam Named President Of Music At HYBE America, ‘Let’s Get It’

Veteran music executive Ethiopia Habtemariam is making her return to the industry after a brief hiatus, stepping in as HYBE America’s new President of Music.

Effective immediately, Habtemariam will help expand HYBE America’s footprint in Atlanta, home to its Quality Control label, Billboard reports. As HYBE deepens its U.S. presence, the company is tapping Atlanta’s status as a global hub for R&B and hip-hop, with Habtemariam tasked with strengthening Quality Control’s influence and impact as the city’s leading music powerhouse.

“I’ve long admired how HYBE America approaches artists, fans, and the future of entertainment,” Habtemariam said in a statement. “This is a company building with intention and investing for the long term while staying deeply connected to culture. I’m excited to contribute my experience as HYBE America continues to shape what’s next for music on a global scale.”

She also shared her excitement about the new role in an Instagram post, which drew enthusiastic support from the Quality Control team.

“I love music. I love helping people who are blessed with the gift of music. Let’s get it 🙏🏾🤞🏾,” she captioned her post, with Quality Control Music CEO Pierre ‘P’ Thomas responding with the cool face emoji.

Habtemariam, former chairwoman and CEO of Motown Records, will help drive HYBE America’s long-term strategy by leading A&R and artist development across its labels as the company expands beyond K-pop in the U.S. Her appointment reunites her with Quality Control co-founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas, with whom she previously partnered at Motown to develop artists including Migos, Lil Baby, City Girls, and Lil Yachty.

Thomas said he and Habtemariam have “a long history of working together, pushing boundaries, and breaking barriers in this industry. Her passion for artists, commitment to culture, and deep understanding of the music landscape make her an extraordinary leader.”

“Working with Ethiopia again feels full circle,” Lee added. “From the early days in Atlanta, we built something special at Quality Control, and it means a lot to see that legacy continue in this next chapter.”