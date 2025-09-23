Longtime Music Exec Sylvia Rhone Preps Exit From Epic Records

Legendary music executive Sylvia Rhone, after more than a decade of leading Epic Records, has decided to step down from her position as chairwoman and CEO, effective at the end of September.

According to Billboard, Rhone, the first Black woman to become a chair at a major record company, will vacate her position next week as she moves on from the record label. She became the president of Epic Records in 2014. She was then elevated to chairwoman/CEO five years later, in 2019, marking a total of 11 years at the major recording and distribution label.

The media outlet obtained a letter that Rhone addressed to the Epic Records staff announcing her decision to leave the label:

“To My Sony Music Family,

“It’s been an extraordinary journey. Eleven years since my promotion to President of Epic Records and six years since my appointment as chairwoman and CEO. This role at Epic represents the third time in my career that I’ve been the first woman and first Black person to serve as CEO of a major record label owned by a Fortune 500 company.

“And today, I am moving on from this historic role at Epic, and I’m very excited about the future.”

Rhone started as a secretary at Buddha Records, launching one of the most successful careers of any music executive, before landing roles at labels ABC Records and Ariola Records. She began rising in the ranks when she was hired to work at Elektra Records in 1981, before moving on to Atlantic Records. After working at the label for five years in several different roles, in 1986, she was promoted to the VP/GM of Black music operations at Atlantic. Two years later, she became senior VP of Atlantic’s Black music division.

When Atlantic launched EastWest Records America in 1990, Rhone became the chairwoman of the new imprint. Making history once again in 1994, she became the first Black woman to be appointed chairman and CEO of a major record company — Elektra Entertainment Group (EEG). She was brought onto the Universal fold when, in 2004, she was named president of Universal Motown Records, executive VP of Universal Records, and chairman of the Universal Motown Record Group that same year.

After leaving the Universal Music Group umbrella in 2011, Rhone had a boutique label, Vested In Culture, in partnership with Epic Records. She started her 11-year run at Epic Records in 2014.

No details have been released regarding Rhone’s next move.

