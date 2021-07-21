Eunice Cofie-Obeng Is The True Queen Of Skin Care Innovation

This installment of Black Enterprise’s Empathetic Modern Leaders Series sponsored by Lexus focuses on Eunice Cofie-Obeng, the President and Chief Cosmetic Chemist of Nuekie – an innovative health and beauty company for people of color.

Born to Ghanaian parents, Cofie-Obeng’s upbringing was a cultural convergence of a proud African heritage. However, she was also teased and ridiculed growing up for her dark skin. As a result it would take years for her to appreciate her natural beauty.

After college, Cofie-Obeng spent a decade doing product research and development for Nuekie, which seeks to fill the increasing need for products on the market that cater to people of color and solve their distinct skin-related problems.



“At Neukie, we combine traditional African medicine with modern science to be able to address common skin disorders in skin of color,” Cofie-Obeng told Black Enterprise.

Cofie-Obeng began her journey as a skin care expert at the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree. She went on to receive a Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences with an emphasis in Cosmetic Science from the James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy.

Additionally, Cofie-Obeng has a deep commitment to social causes across the world and has used it to make a positive impact. While in college, Cofie-Obeng spent her summers working in a village community in Ghana, West Africa implementing the Save a Million Lives HIV/AIDS Education and Prevention Program. She also spent a year promoting her platform Preventing Childhood Obesity and Diabetes through Education and Life Transforming Habits as the former Miss Black Florida USA.

In 2012, Cofie-Obeng was honored by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader for her professional accomplishments and commitment to society, She was also named one of the 20 Youngest Power Women in Africa by Forbes Magazine.

Cofie-Obeng’s commitment to Black beauty as well as her charitable efforts in Ghana and the Philippines is why she’s a Black Enterprise Empathetic Modern Leader.