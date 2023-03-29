Eva Marcille’s Husband Aims to ‘Fight’ to Save Their Marriage After Her Divorce Filing

Eva Marcille might be ready to throw in the towel on her marriage, but Michael Sterling is willing to “fight” to keep her as his wife.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum made media headlines after word got out about her recent divorce filing. But in wake of the shocking news, Marcille’s husband is professing his love for the television star and vows to save their marriage.

“I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being,” Sterling told Page Six on Wednesday.

“I love her and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side.”

Sterling, who shares two children with Marcille and adopted her eldest from a previous relationship, is adamant that he’ll get his wife back despite her move to dissolve their five-year marriage.

“I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to win her back,” he declared.

Marcille filed for divorce from Sterling last Thursday claiming the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.” She also requested child support and legal and primary custody of their two sons, Michael “Mikey” Jr., 4, and Maverick, 3.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” she told People on Tuesday.

“Our children remain our biggest priority, and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The “America’s Next Top Model” winner posted a video that same day telling her followers to “smile” amid her surprising divorce news.

“That’s a fake ass smile, but it’s okay,” she said. “Smile anyway, right?”

Eva with her first post since news broke she is getting a divorce. ❤️ #RHOA pic.twitter.com/N40aiAfSzF — TV Deets (@tvdeets) March 29, 2023