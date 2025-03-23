News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Fani Willis’ Fulton County DA Office Evacuated After Suspicious Powder Scare The powder was quickly determined to be nonhazardous.







The office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was evacuated after a package with a ominous white powder was delivered to the premises.

The incident, which occurred on March 21, prompted the removal of all individuals from the third floor of the Fulton County courthouse, where Willis’ office is located. According to the Associated Press, firefighters quickly determined that the powder was nonhazardous.

Instead, a hazardous materials response deemed the powder a starch or salt, allowing the courthouse to reopen the same day. However, the Atlanta Fire Department did note four people were transported to the hospital following complaints of headaches.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ronald Slatton shared that it remains unclear who the letter or package was address to. He also deemed inquiries about the motive as a question for law enforcement.

However, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they would not further investigate the incident. No other departments, including the Atlanta Police Department, have confirmed investigations into the matter.

After the issue was resolved, the Willis’ spokesperson issued a statement thanking the agencies for resolving the potential security threat.

“The District Attorney and her staff greatly appreciate the quick and effective response by Atlanta and Fulton County agencies to the scene to protect our colleagues and the public,” the office’s spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Willis has become a notable prosecutor on a national scale following the multiple racketeering cases launched under her leadership. The most prominent include her indictment against President Donald Trump and 18 others issued prior to Trump’s second term on his alleged 2020 election interference in Georgia. Although four people pleaded guilty, Willis was removed over issues regarding her personal relationship with another prosecutor, Nathan Wade, she appointed to her team. The case has since stalled, with Willis ordered to pay one defendant’s attorney fees.

Willis also launched another RICO case against rapper Young Thug and his alleged YSL gang affiliates. The case became the longest running trial in Georgia history. Willis recently won her re-election District attorney in November.

