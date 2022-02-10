Eve Gives Birth to ‘Beautiful’ Baby Boy, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper

After welcoming her first child last week, rapper/actress Eve has finally entered motherhood.

Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, took to Instagram on Thursday to debut their new bundle of joy.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙 Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper 💙 Words can’t describe this feeling,” Eve captioned a photo of her baby boy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EVE @therealeve 🐾 (@therealeve)

Cooper’s post shared the same photo and caption but closed with “Let the wild rumpus begin!”

Baby Wolfe’s arrival comes after Eve announced her pregnancy last October.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️,” the Queens star captioned an Instagram photo of her growing baby bump. “You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

It’s the first child for Eve and the fifth for the British race car driver, Page Six reports. Since their 2014 wedding, Eve has been a happy stepmom to Cooper’s children from a previous marriage. Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13.

Eve recently dedicated a birthday post to her “bonus son” Cash on Instagram. In the past, she’s shared her desire to have biological kids of her own while also enjoying her role as a stepmother.

“It’s been now 10-and-a-half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life,” Eve told People. “They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband — then-boyfriend — I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’ But then I met the kids and honestly was like, ‘Wow, kids are amazing.’”

When announcing her departure from co-hosting The Talk to move to London full-time, Eve hinted at wanting to start a family.

“And you gotta be on the same continent with your partner to have a kid! So hopefully, this will help,” Eve said.

And it did. Congrats Eve!