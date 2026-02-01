Entertainment by Mary Spiller Eve Finally Receives Long-Overdue Grammy Recognition For Classic Roots Collaboration The Philadelphia artist was honored 27 years later for her uncredited verse on The Roots’ “You Got Me” during the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles.







Eve was formally recognized with her second career Grammy on Jan. 29, nearly three decades after her contribution to a Grammy-winning song by The Roots went unacknowledged. The Philadelphia rapper was honored at the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the award stems from Eve’s verse on The Roots’ 1999 single “You Got Me,” which earned Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group at the 2000 Grammy Awards. Although her vocals were a key part of the track, Eve was not credited at the time, leaving her excluded when the group originally received the honor. The oversight remained unresolved for 27 years.

Recording Academy President Harvey Mason Jr. addressed the issue during the ceremony, explaining that the decision to correct the record was straightforward. “When we recently learned about the story, it was really simple,” Mason said. “We needed to make it right, and it was a chance for us to make it right. So tonight, the Recording Academy is here to offer a much-deserved respect and recognition.”

At the time “You Got Me” was released, Eve had yet to reach mainstream stardom. Her debut album, Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady, arrived in September 1999, just months before the song’s Grammy win.

The matter resurfaced publicly in October 2024, when The Roots’ drummer and frontman Questlove discussed the omission during an episode of his Questlove Supreme podcast, which featured Eve as a guest. Reflecting on the situation, he said, “We were extremely inconsiderate and so insular and so non-communicative with each other that things like that always spilled on the sidelines. But I never wanted you to think it was a thing where I was like, ‘Let me erase her out of history.’”

Despite the delay, Eve expressed gratitude and humility while accepting the award. “This is actually for little Eve from Philly, the little girl who loved to write rhymes and just wanted to be in the business,” she said. “I’m truly, truly grateful to be in this room with all of you here, all of the greats, people who inspired me, my peers.”

She also recalled the moment she learned she would finally be recognized. “I remember when y’all called me — I was a little tipsy, I had a few martinis out with a friend — and I kind of was like, ‘wow, what is yours never can miss you, even 30 years later.’ So I’m truly grateful for this.”

This year’s Recording Academy Honors also celebrated Pharrell Williams, Kirk Franklin, and Brandy, highlighting influential figures whose contributions have shaped music across genres and generations.

