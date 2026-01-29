News by Kandiss Edwards Lauryn Hill Will Perform Grammy Tribute For Roberta Flack And D’Angelo Recording Academy confirmed Hill’s participation as part of the tribute honoring late music figures.







Lauryn Hill, the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and former member of the Fugees, will perform during the “In Memoriam” segment of the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony.

Hill is set to honor late music icons D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. The Recording Academy confirmed Hill’s participation as part of the tribute honoring the late music figures. The segment is scheduled to air during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, which will be held Feb. 1, at Crypto.com Arena.

For some, the choice is somewhat confusing given Hill’s reputation. The trailblazing creative is known for arriving late and canceling shows often. So much so that it has become a running joke amongst her fans. However, the Recording Academy’s choice seems fitting once considered.

Both Flack and D’Angelo contributed to the rise of Hill’s star, ultimately making her the first Black woman and hip-hop artist to win the coveted Album of the Year Award. During her time as a member of the hip-hop group The Fugees, the band covered Roberta Flack’s Killing Me Softly With His Song. The single was the first off their debut album, The Score. The group turned Flack’s serene and whimsical R&B tune into a coming-out party for Ms. Hill’s talent.

As with Flack, D’Angelo also played a role in the rise of Hill. While the two would be deemed contemporaries in the neo-soul era, D’Angelo debuted as a solo act nearly five years before. A master pianist and sultry singer. His duet on The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’s Nothing Even Matters, showed that Hill could hang with the best that musical genius D’Angelo had to offer.

Black artists receiving nominations this year include SZA, Clipse, Doechii, and Leon Thomas. The Recording Academy has also confirmed that all nominees in the Best New Artist category will perform during the broadcast. The lineup includes Leon Thomas, whose nomination makes him among the youngest Black artists to appear on the Grammy stage this year.

