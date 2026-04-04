Events by Ahsan Washington Events Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King 58 Years After His Assassination Across the United States, cities, civil rights groups, and various organizations are honoring and remembering Dr. King.







Fifty-eight years have passed since Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, at the Lorraine Hotel, which is now the National Civil Rights Museum. King’s purpose in Memphis that tragic day was to support sanitation workers who were on strike and rallying for better wages and work conditions.

Across the United States, cities, civil rights groups, and various organizations are honoring and remembering Dr. King through programming that educates people about his life and mission, while preserving his legacy and advancing his movement.

National Civil Rights Museum

Memphis, Tennessee

The National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, will hold its annual commemorative event at the site of Dr. King’s assassination on April 4. The program, titled “The Man, The Movement, The Momentum,” starts at 5:00 p.m. CT and features civil rights leaders alongside members of the public, who will participate in reflective discussions led by keynote speaker Nontombi Naomi Tutu. The event will end with a wreath-laying ceremony at 6:01 p.m., which marks the exact time King was shot at the Lorraine Motel.



The King Center

Atlanta, Georgia

The King Center in Atlanta holds official family remembrance and public programming at Dr. King’s legacy site to commemorate his life. The King Family Wreath-Laying Ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. ET, as family members join the public to pay formal tribute and reflect on his passing. At 5:00 p.m. ET, the Center holds a virtual/public discussion named “A Time to Break Silence: Faith, Moral Power, and the Crisis of Global Militarism,” which connects to King’s final year of activism and his opposition to war and economic injustice. The King Center’s institutional and familial observance stands apart from other cities. It is led by Dr. King’s family and takes place at his memorial site, which makes it one of the most definitive commemorations nationwide.



Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

Indianapolis, Indiana

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Indianapolis reopens on April 4, with new outdoor exhibits at the historic site where Robert F. Kennedy announced King’s assassination in 1968. The event combines historical reflection with civic renewal to help residents discover the abundant stories of the space.



58th Annual MLK Candlelight Vigil & Festival

Houston, Texas

The Black Heritage Society will organize its 58th Annual MLK Assassination Candlelight Vigil & Festival at MacGregor Park on April 4 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT. The event will include speakers, live music, and a community vigil that ends with an hour of remembrance for Dr. King.



‘Beyond Vietnam’ Anniversary Service

New York City , New York

The Riverside Church hosts a special “Beyond Vietnam” Anniversary Service on April 5, which features philosopher and activist Cornel West. The service honors Dr. King’s historic anti-war speech, which he delivered from that very pulpit one year before he was assassinated.



Civil Rights Walking Tour

Birmingham, Alabama

On April 4, the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument hosts a guided walking tour called “The Church, Children & Community.” The experience guides participants through important civil rights landmarks that link King’s assassination to the wider Southern movement he directed.

MLK Memorial Anniversary Gathering

Washington, D.C.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is the location of April 4 events that unite community members for reflection, speeches, and moments of silence to mark the anniversary of Dr. King’s death. Observances focus primarily on King’s contributions to policy and public service.

The April 2026 observances of Dr. King’s assassination take place from the Lorraine Motel balcony in Memphis to church pulpits and public parks across the nation while maintaining exact time, place, and purpose. The events serve dual purposes because they both remember King and mobilize communities to advance his unfinished work.

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