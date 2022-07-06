Everybody Doesn’t Hate Chris: Comedian Chris Rock Spotted on Brunch Date

Chris Rock has been in the news lately, beginning with the announcement of his tour, followed by the mishap with Will Smith at The OSCARS.
Rock has recently been spotted out and about with actress Lake Bell (Boston Legal, The Practice), and although they may not have been hiding, people have been speculating that they have a little romance percolating.
Page Sixobtained photographs of the two of them out over the weekend. In exclusive pics acquired by Page Six, the two actors were seen leaving a dinner date after dining at celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday night. It was reported that the pair had arrived around 8:45 p.m. and stayed at the table eating for almost two hours. An eyewitness who saw the couple said they were holding hands as they walked out of the upscale Italian restaurant.
Yet, when photographers were spotted, they instantly let go of each other’s hands, seemingly so the action wouldn’t be captured.
Rock and Bell were seen together less than one month ago at Busch Stadium in St. Louis for a Cardinals baseball game. TMZ reported that they were seen sitting in the same box, trying to lay low. If Rock isn’t too busy performing, this romance may be good for him.
Last month, according to Variety, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle announced they are collaborating on a joint comedy special in London this fall.
The show featuring the famous comedians will take place on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the O2 Arena in London. Presale tickets were slated to go live on June 9 at 10:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time or 2:00 a.m. Pacific Time and can be purchased by registering on the Live Nation website. The general sale began on June 10 at 10:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time or 2:00 a.m. Pacific Time.