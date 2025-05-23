Women by Stacy Jackson Study Shows Link Between Eviction And Poor Health Among Black Women In Metro Detroit A quarter of survey participants experienced eviction during childhood, which linked to a higher risk of poor self-rated health.







Eviction is common in the United States, but for Black women, the experience may be linked to more health inequities at the population level.

Social epidemiologist Shawnita Sealy-Jefferson examined the extremity of residential evictions among reproductive-age Black women in metro Detroit in a research study published May 14. The study, which also explored evictions associated with poor health, documented the association between “worse self-rated health” and Black women who have experienced court-ordered or illegal evictions across their lifetime.

“The link between having this experience and health at the population level is something that hasn’t been documented,” Sealy-Jefferson told the Detroit Free Press. “These eviction experiences may account for some of the other inequities that we see at the population level, in terms of health of Black mothers, Black families, and Black communities.”

Although eviction is vastly common, the numbers took Sealy-Jefferson’s breath away. A survey of The Detroit native’s research found more than half of the survey participants self-reported they had experienced eviction, with nearly half noted as illegal. A quarter of the study’s participants reported they experienced eviction during childhood, with 60% reporting adverse childhood experiences like abuse, losing a parent, or bullying. Childhood eviction experiences were linked to a 12% to 17% “higher risk of poor self-rated health,” along with court-ordered and illegal evictions reported by participants. Childhood and illegal eviction were linked to a 34% to 37% “higher risk of worse relative self-rated health” compared to most individuals their age.

“Without the human right to stable, safe and affordable housing, it really jeopardizes your ability to do all of the things that you need to do in order to have a good life, a good healthy life, and a productive life.”

Sealy-Jefferson’s community advisory board consists of local, national, and international Black women leaders. She also organized Black women from the Detroit community to share their eviction stories. “I know a lot of people who have been evicted,” said Sealy-Jefferson. “The housing crisis has been a problem for decades, so this is not only our problem, but this was our mother’s problem, and likewise, it’s going to be our daughter’s problem if we don’t do something about it.”

Sealy Jefferson plans to continue her work with the Detroit community, the community advisory board, participants, and interested parties as they spread information, share stories, and encourage advocacy.

