Airport Assault Case Against Ex-NFL Cornerback Brendan Langley Dismissed

(Left: photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images; right: screenshot)

Two months ago in a viral video clip, former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley, punched an unnamed, United Airlines employee who seemingly taunted him and instigated the dust-up, The New York Post reported.

Brendan, who signed with the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League in February, was  arrested for striking that employee. Now, according to TMZ,  the case against Langley has been dropped. 

Langley’s attorney, Halim Dhanidina, told the media outlet that authorities determined Langley “used force that was reasonably necessary” during the confrontation that was caught on video in May at Newark Liberty International Airport.

“We are grateful for the Court’s decision which puts an end to this ordeal that began nearly two months ago when Mr. Langley was assaulted then wrongfully arrested and charged for exercising his rights under the law,” said Dhanidina.

It was previously reported that the fight supposedly started after Langley was seen using a wheelchair to haul his luggage through the airport instead of utilizing a luggage cart.Though Langley wasn’t punished legally, his football career maybe be in jeopardy. Langley’s CFL team,The Calgary Stampeders, suspended Langley indefinitely after criminal charges were filed. At the time, Stampeders President and General Manager John Hufnagel stated, “The Stampeders take matters such as these very seriously.”There’s no word yet if the Stampeders have any plans to reinstate Langley. The United employee, who left the altercation bloodied, was fired, according to TMZ.

Langley was a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2017 out of Lamar. He played only 16 games in two seasons and was transitioning from cornerback to receiver in 2019 when the team released him. He also spent time on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.

It’s safe to say that nothing Langley has done in the NFL has gotten as much attention as the “Knockout in Newark.”

