Airport Assault Case Against Ex-NFL Cornerback Brendan Langley Dismissed

Two months ago in a viral video clip, former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley, punched an unnamed, United Airlines employee who seemingly taunted him and instigated the dust-up, The New York Post reported.

Brendan, who signed with the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League in February, was arrested for striking that employee. Now, according to TMZ, the case against Langley has been dropped.

Langley’s attorney, Halim Dhanidina, told the media outlet that authorities determined Langley “used force that was reasonably necessary” during the confrontation that was caught on video in May at Newark Liberty International Airport.

“We are grateful for the Court’s decision which puts an end to this ordeal that began nearly two months ago when Mr. Langley was assaulted then wrongfully arrested and charged for exercising his rights under the law,” said Dhanidina.