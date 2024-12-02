News by Sharelle Burt Former Kansas Detective Stands Trial After Being Accused Of Preying On Black Women and Girls For Years Get him out of here!







Black women and girls who were victims of former Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski will finally be able to tell their story as preparation for the federal trial begins, Associated Press reports.

The jury selection for the Golubski trial will begin on Dec. 2 in a federal courthouse in the state capital of Topeka. Golubski, who is white, is accused of sexually assaulting Black women and girls for decades and then terrorizing those who fought back. Prosecutors allege women who were residents in poor neighborhoods were fearful if they crossed paths with the ex-cop. He is accused of demanding sexual favors and, if they didn’t oblige, would threaten jail time or harm to them or family members.

Golubski is charged with six felony counts of violating women’s civil rights and has since pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Chris Joseph, labeled the allegations as being fabricated. However, victims claim otherwise.

Jermeka Hobbs, who will not sit in as a witness at the trial but filed a separate lawsuit, says she was groomed to be one of “Golubski’s girls.” She claims she gave in to the former detective’s wishes so he wouldn’t bust her for drug use. Another victim alleges the sexual assault began when she was approximately 13 years old and another after her sons were arrested. “Every time I turn around, I’m looking,” Hobbs said.

“I’m thinking somebody is after me. I have no peace at all.”

According to the Kansas City Star, both women tell stories of rape and sexual misconduct between the 1990s and early 2000s. They claim Golubski repeatedly forced himself on them, in his patrol vehicle or inside their homes, after threatening them.

The case has heightened the massive distrust between predominantly Black communities and law enforcement. One neighborhood Golubski reigned over is listed as one of Kansas’ second-poorest zip codes. It is added to a lengthy list of prosecution of similar abuse allegations across state lines, resulting in hundreds of officers losing their badges after accusations of sexual assaults.

The trial is the latest addition in the county prosecutor’s $1.7 million efforts to re-examine cases the 71-year-old worked during his 35-year tenure with the Kansas City Kansas Police Department (KCKPD) including a double murder case resulting in an exoneration and an organization-run by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z suing to get their hands on police records.

A fellow former KCKPD officer, Max Seifert, ripped the seal off the department for having a “boys will be boys” mentality, describing how misconduct was often tolerated. He said Golubski’s ex-wife once complained of her then-husband’s desire to solicit prostitutes and was once caught having sex with a woman in his office.

Jim McCloskey, founder of the nonprofit Centurion, which works to free innocent people, described Golubski during a court hearing as the “dirtiest cop I’ve ever encountered,” backing up claims by Seifert. McCloskey caught wind of Golubski’s alleged ways after Lamonte McIntyre, arrested in 1994 at just 17, began writing to him.

McIntrye was arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide. Although he had an alibi, there was no physical evidence linking him and an eyewitness pointing the finger at a notorious drug dealer. Since then, Golubski and the dealer have been charged in a separate federal case of running a violent sex trafficking operation.

If a jury convicts him, Golubski will spend the rest of his life in prison.

