News by Sharelle Burt 3 Former Memphis Police Officers Found Guilty Of Witness Tampering In Tyre Nichols Case Charges of witness tampering carry potential sentences of up to 20 years in prison.







Three ex-Memphis police officers were convicted of federal witness tampering charges regarding the fatal 2023 beating of Tyre Nichols, NBC News reports.

The former cops—Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, and Taddarius Bean—were accused of using excessive force, obstructing justice through witness tampering and other crimes that deprived Nichols of his rights. They all entered a not-guilty plea, but a jury disagreed.

Haley was convicted on one count of conspiracy to witness tamper and one count of obstruction of justice for witness tampering. Smith and Bean received guilty verdicts on one count of obstruction of justice and witness tampering. None of the men were found guilty of deprivation of rights under color of the law for excessive force and failure to intervene or deliberate indifference; however, Haley received a conviction of the lesser counts for each involving bodily injury.

Charges of witness tampering carry potential sentences of up to 20 years in prison. Haley’s civil rights charge holds up to 10 years in prison. If convicted on the harshest charges, state murder charges, all three could face life in prison.

“All of them have been convicted of something, and they’re all going to jail. That’s how I feel,” Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, said. “This has been a long journey for family.”

Nichols’ case made national headlines after he was declared dead at a Memphis hospital three days after being pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7, 2023. After two confrontations with the officers, Tyre was arrested following reports he was beaten. Days later, a graphic video was released on national networks showing the brutal attack. Compared to the likes of Rodney King, the video showed officers, according to family attorney Ben Crump, giving “blow by blow, kick by kick, deplorable, excessive use of for by police.”

The five officers involved in the case were members of a crime suppression team called the Scorpion Unit. They were fired after Nichols’ death for violating police department policies and the unit was disbanded.

“Tyre’s family is relieved that all three officers were found guilty and taken into custody for their loved one’s death,” Crump and fellow civil rights Antonio Romanucci said in a statement following the Oct. 3 verdict. “Tyre should be alive today, and while nothing can bring them back, today’s guilty verdicts bring a measure of accountability for his senseless, tragic death.

“We hope this moment serves as a reminder that our fight for justice for Tyre is far from over. We will continue to push for justice in the state criminal case and civil cases so that no family has to endure this heartache again. Our thoughts are with Tyre’s family as they continue to navigate this painful journey.”

The two other officers involved in the case, Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills, pleaded guilty to civil rights violations and conspiracy charges before the trial began. Mills was the only officer to enter a guilty plea to state-level offenses.

