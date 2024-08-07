Ex-Deputy Who Shot Sonya Massey Says He Feared For His Life, New Documents Show

The ex-deputy sheriff who fatally shot Sonya Massey in her home on July 6 claims he thought his life was in danger for her words, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” while holding a boiling pot of hot water.

“I interpreted this to mean she was going to kill me,” Sean Grayson wrote in his report, according to new documents released by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

According to CNN, the documents the sheriff’s office released are a collection of field case reports from deputies on the scene following the incident, including Grayson’s account.

The 30-year-old disgraced former cop is being charged with three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct in Massey’s death. Grayson pleaded not guilty and is currently being held without bond awaiting trial.

Grayson and another unidentified deputy responded to the mother of two’s home after she called 911 to report an intruder. Once inside, Grayson spoke to her while the unnamed deputy checked her home. As Grayson spoke to Massey, he said he heard a crackling noise and noticed a pot with “unknown liquid” on the stove. According to ABC News, Grayson told the other responding deputy to turn the stove off before a fire started in the residence.

Massey, who was sitting on the couch, went to the kitchen to turn off the stove. According to Grayson’s account, she grabbed the pot and walked to the sink, acting as if she was going to pour it out before turning his way.

“Sonya turned to face me, holding the pot. I did not know the type of liquid that was boiling,” he wrote in his report. “I advised Sonya to put the boiling liquid down. Sonya stated [she] was going to rebuke me in the name of Jesus. She stated this twice.”

That’s when Grayson pulled out his pistol before shouting to “drop the (expletive) pot.” When Massey saw his weapon, she crouched down and repeatedly apologized to the deputies.

“Sonya stood up from a crouched position, grabbed the pot, raised it above her head, and threw the boiling substance at me. I was in imminent fear of getting boiling liquid to my face or chest, which would have caused great bodily harm or death,” Grayson said in his report.

“I fired my duty weapon in Sonya’s direction. I observed Sonya fall to the ground behind the counter,” he added.

A review of Grayson’s body cam footage, case report, use of force report, and evidence from the other officer on scene found that Grayson violated SCSO policies and procedures and that his actions immediately escalated to deadly force despite Massey’s “non-aggressive behavior.”