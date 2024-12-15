Legal by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ex-NFL Player Sued After Woman Claims He Intentionally Infected Her And Others With STD According to this latest lawsuit, other women sued the athlete for allegedly targeting and spreading the disease to single mothers who were Buffalo Bills fans.







A former NFL player has been sued by a woman in New York who claims he intentionally infected her and others with an incurable sexually transmitted disease (STD).

Eric Moulds, who played ten seasons with the Buffalo Bills, allegedly met the unnamed plaintiff in January 2023. According to her complaint, she met him through Instagram. During their exchange started on the social media platform, the three-time Pro Bowler offered to fly her out to an “all-expenses-paid trip” to visit him in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She accepted the offer, traveling to the state where she did engage in intercourse with the athlete. The duo continued to be intimate throughout that year until November, according to Law & Crime.

However, unbeknownst to her, Moulds allegedly carries the Herpes Simplex Virus Type 2. The STD can be treated but remains incurable once diagnosed with it.

She became aware of his status after his pregnant fiancé of eight years reached out to her that December. The woman encouraged the plaintiff to seek testing as she was told Moulds had previously infected other women, including her.

The plaintiff maintains she was also unaware of Moulds’ engagement. However, she took the woman’s advice, later testing positive for the virus.

The plaintiff also discovered prior lawsuits against Moulds for the same issue. Other women sued the athlete for allegedly targeting single mothers who were Buffalo Bills fans, spreading the disease to the women he courted.

“Plaintiff subsequently learned that Defendant had also engaged with multiple women besides Plaintiff via social media. Based upon information and belief, Defendant targeted single mothers who were Buffalo Bills fans living in Western New York,” detailed the lawsuit

The filing also claims that Moulds paid the other women to keep quiet about the matter by signing non-disclosure agreement. The plaintiff also alleges that Moulds tried the same tactic with her.

Now, the plaintiff is suing for negligence and intentional causes of action, failure to disclose, and infliction of emotional distress. Moulds’ lawyer, Frank LoTempio III, released a brief statement starting that he intends to defend his client from these allegations.

“We are in the process of gathering information and responding to the complaint, which we will vigorously defend. I will have more information and comments once the litigation process starts,” stated the attorney.

